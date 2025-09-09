Amorepacific Group Marks 80th Anniversary: Unveils New Vision Slogan "Create New Beauty"

PRNewswire

Seoul [South Korea], September 9: The Amorepacific group announced a new leap forward to mark its 80th anniversary. At its anniversary ceremony held on September 4, the company unveiled the goal of KRW 15 trillion in group sales by 2035, alongside its mid- to long-term vision and strategies to become a global leader in beauty and wellness.

- Aims to achieve 70% in overseas sales and rank among the global top three in premium skincare

- Declares mid- to long-term strategy to become a global leader in beauty & wellness

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/amorepacific/9352251-en-amorepacific-celebrates-its-80th-anniversary

Under the new vision slogan "Create New Beauty," the Amorepacific group established five strategic pillars to bring the vision to life. The company will strengthen its business portfolio to rank among top three global beauty companies in the premium skincare sector, while increasing the share of its overseas sales to 70% in accelerating global growth.

Founded on September 5, 1945, Amorepacific has continued to innovate based on its founding philosophy of "contributing to humanity through beauty and health." Leading the development of Korea's beauty industry, the company opened Korea's first cosmetics research lab in 1954, launched the monthly beauty magazine "Hwajanggye" in 1958, introduced door-to-door sales in 1964, initiated makeup campaigns in 1971, and declared the "Total Commitment Initiative" in 1993.

The company also pioneered Korean functional cosmetics by introducing the world's first products to incorporate ginseng and green tea, and by creating a new category in the market with the world's first cushion foundation. Today, cushion foundations are found worldwide and have become a symbol of K-beauty innovation.

Meanwhile, the Amorepacific group's presence in global markets such as North America and Europe continues to grow. Its overseas sales increased from 37% in 2021 to 43% in 2024, and its brand portfolio's competitiveness has strengthened. For example, Laneige ranked among the top three skincare brands at Sephora in the US in 2024, driving the globalization of K-beauty. In Europe, Laneige, Innisfree, and Cosrx led sales growth centered on the U.K., achieving threefold growth year-on-year, while steady growth continues in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region.

To achieve its mid- to long-term vision over the next decade, the Amorepacific group outlined five key strategies: focusing on key global markets (Everyone Global), strengthening integrated beauty solutions (Holistic), developing anti-aging solutions based on biotechnology (Ageless), driving agile organizational innovation (AMORE Spark), and transitioning to AI-driven operations (AI First). Each of these strategies are set to be implemented as specific initiatives company-wide.

- Under the 'Everyone Global' pillar, the company will focus on the 'Pentagon Five' markets--Korea, North America, Europe, India/Middle East, China and Japan/APAC--developing products and content tailored to local customer needs, while strengthening partnerships with global retailers to accelerate overseas expansion.

- The 'Holistic' strategy will reinforce the company's comprehensive beauty portfolio, with an emphasis on luxury anti-aging and derma categories, nurturing mass skincare, and accelerating global expansion in haircare and makeup. The company will also further expand into wellness and beauty devices to deliver an integrated beauty experience.

- The 'Ageless' pillar will guide the company to prioritize developing anti-aging solutions based on biotechnology, investing in key research areas such as damage prevention, delayed aging, and structural improvement. The strategy will extend beyond skincare to haircare and wellness, building the company's differentiated competitive edge in bio-beauty.

- With 'AMORE Spark,' the Amorepacific group will establish a collaboration-based innovation system and enhance its product development process. By fostering a dynamic organizational culture, the company aims to respond swiftly to rapidly changing market conditions.

- The 'AI First' strategy reflects the company's commitment to fundamentally transforming work processes and customer experiences through AI across marketing, R&D, production, logistics, and sales. This will improve speed of execution, accuracy, and engagement, enhancing overall operational excellence from customer service to quality control.

Kyungbae Suh, Chairman of Amorepacific Group, stated in his anniversary address, "Over the past 80 years, Amorepacific has navigated turbulent times, driving the growth of Korea's beauty industry and the globalization of K-beauty. We will continue to listen to our customers and present our vision of 'New Beauty,' introducing new forms and expressions of beauty befitting the times."

He added, "As a 'beauty creator' that has pioneered and opened new realms of beauty, we will present to the world a vision of beauty that transcends age and time, rooted in the harmony of body and mind. Over the next decade, we will grow into a leading global beauty and wellness company with annual sales of KRW 15 trillion."

Historic Milestones at Amorepacific

Since it was established on September 5, 1945, Amorepacific has continued to communicate with the world the value of beauty in its broadest sense. Highlights include:

- 1945: Founded as Pacific Chemical, marking the start of Amorepacific's 80-year journey in beauty

- 1958: Launched Korea's first beauty magazine Hwajanggye, shaping and popularizing Korean beauty culture

- 1979: Established tea fields on Jeju Island as the first and only beauty company in the world to cultivate its own tea, sparking a revival of Korea's tea culture and shaping the vision of holistic beauty

- 1984: Opened its first US office in Los Angeles and launched AP Beauty across local department stores in 2002, cementing a foothold for K-beauty's global growth in decades to follow

- 2008: Introduced the world's first 'cushion foundation', setting new benchmarks in beauty innovation --further amplified by the success of its groundbreaking retinol stabilization technology, herbal boosting serum and sleeping masks

- 2014: Inaugurated Shanghai Beauty Campus, an integrated research-manufacturing-logistics base to support the acceleration of its business growth in China and to meet local customer needs

- 2021: Declared '2030 A MORE Beautiful Promise,' the company's sustainability management goals to move forward together with customers and society, and coexist responsibly with nature

- 2022: Launched a joint research program with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to explore well-aging sciences, reinforcing its leadership in future-facing beauty research

Top Story Angles at Amorepacific

Today, Amorepacific is part of a wide range of beauty conversations around the world--from K-beauty and green tea to bioresearch, AI-powered custom cosmetics, and art. Top story angles include:

1. 80 years of K-beauty leadership, now under the global spotlight

- Amorepacific celebrates its 80th anniversary on September 5, 2025. Founded in 1945, the company has grown into the leading K-beauty company it is today, evolving in parallel with Korea's industrialization and marking milestones alongside the nation's history.

2. Powering K-beauty's global expansion, for the second time

- In 2024, South Korea became the second largest cosmetics exporter to the US, after France.

- Having played a central role in K-beauty's first global wave in the 2010s, Amorepacific is once again leading its global expansion, achieving 83% YoY growth in the Americas and 229% in the EMEA region last year.

3. Homegrown green tea heritage fueling beauty inside and out

- With global enthusiasm for matcha rising and demand for green tea soaring, Amorepacific continues to champion the idea of holistic beauty, backed by four decades of research into green tea as a heritage ingredient for inner wellness and outer glow.

- Cultivated on the company's 330+ hectare tea fields, green tea is used for Amorepacific's tea drink brand, Osulloc, as well as beauty brands including Innisfree and Laneige. Over a million visitors stop by its Seogwang tea fields and the Osulloc Tea Museum on Jeju Island every year.

4. Pursuit of ageless beauty, from the perspective of a cosmetics lab

- As healthy aging becomes a global pursuit, Amorepacific leads global beauty bioresearch--from pure retinol and ceramide capsules to chlorella PDRNs--advancing the science of well-aging as the company supported by South Korea's first cosmetics lab, founded in 1954.

5. Hyper-personalized beauty powered by AI color analysis and chatbots

- The race to scale AI in beauty continues to accelerate, and Amorepacific is a key innovator in the global beauty scene today with six CES Innovation Awards to its name.

- In addition to AI skin analysis for its bespoke cosmetics, Amorepacific's latest innovations include Wanna-Beauty AI, a voice-activated chatbot enabling personalized makeup try-ons.

6. Amorepacific Museum of Art: Where art and beauty converge

- Founded in 1979, Amorepacific Museum of Art was established to foster conversations and connections through the universal language of beauty and art.

- Originating from the private collection of Amorepacific's founder, the museum has evolved to encompass traditional and contemporary art from East and West. The museum is currently hosting an exhibition by internationally acclaimed American artist Mark Bradford.

