Ampace Launches AIDC Battery Solutions White Paper, Exploring the Evolving Role of Batteries Beyond Backup Power

The paper examines how dynamic AI workloads are reshaping battery requirements, power architectures and energy management in AI data centers.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a provider of advanced lithium-ion battery solutions, today launched its "AIDC Battery Solutions White Paper" at a dedicated event during Data Centre World Asia 2026. The launch included an in-depth presentation of the paper's key findings, examining how rising compute density and rapidly fluctuating AI workloads are changing the requirements for data center power infrastructure.

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The white paper sets out a central challenge for artificial intelligence data centers (AIDCs): batteries must support reliable backup power while meeting growing demands for dynamic power response, safety and long-term performance. It explores how battery-backed uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and rack-level storage can serve complementary roles as power infrastructure evolves toward more active energy management.

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Meeting the Demands of Dynamic AI Workloads

AI training and inference introduce power profiles that differ substantially from those of conventional data centers. Rapid load increases, frequent fluctuations and sudden load reductions place new demands on batteries and the wider power supply system.

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According to the white paper, high-rate, high-safety and long-life lithium-ion batteries paired with UPS systems remain a mature and reliable foundation for AIDC backup power. At the same time, adapting batteries to dynamic AI operating conditions is becoming increasingly important within existing UPS architectures.

The paper identifies high-rate charge and discharge capability, resilience to frequent shallow cycling, and consistent performance across parallel battery systems as key requirements. These capabilities must be supported by battery management strategies suited to changing loads, helping maintain reliable backup capacity over the system's operating life.

Ampace's Battery Technology Response

The white paper details Ampace's approach across cell design, thermal management and battery management systems. This includes semi-solid-state lithium iron phosphate technology, cells designed for demanding dynamic duty cycles, and management algorithms addressing current sharing, state of charge and state of health across parallel battery cabinets.

Together, these capabilities are designed to address the combined demands of AI load fluctuations and dependable outage backup. The paper also examines system-level fire protection, lifecycle traceability and delivery capabilities as integral elements of AIDC battery solutions.

A Complementary, Multi-Tier Power Architecture

Over the medium to long term, the white paper anticipates a broader role for BESS and rack-level storage alongside battery-backed UPS systems.

BESS can support peak shaving, load shifting, renewable energy integration, demand response and emergency backup, creating additional operational and economic value where market and operating conditions allow. Rack-level storage brings energy support closer to computing loads, with battery and capacitor backup units serving complementary functions in architectures such as OCP Sidecar.

Rather than identifying a single architecture for every deployment, the paper examines multiple pathways, including high-voltage DC, medium-voltage UPS and distributed rack-level solutions, each suited to different project requirements.

Four Developments Shaping Future Deployment

The white paper highlights four areas influencing the next phase of AIDC power infrastructure:

• Prefabricated integration: Factory assembly and system commissioning can simplify on-site installation and support faster, more predictable deployment.

• Solid-state transformers: The paper identifies SSTs as a promising direction for integrating power conversion, flexible power routing and energy storage coordination.

• Emerging battery technologies: Sodium-ion batteries could complement lithium-ion systems in selected applications. Hybrid solid-liquid technologies are closer to commercialization, while all-solid-state batteries remain a longer-term pathway requiring further development and validation.

• Safety and lifecycle data: Fire protection, traceability and preparation for evolving battery data requirements are becoming increasingly important considerations in global deployment.

Supporting AI Continuity

Building on its UPS battery delivery experience, Ampace is developing capabilities across backup power, energy storage and energy management. The white paper connects this technology development with the practical needs of data center operators: reliable power, efficient use of space, predictable delivery and lifecycle performance.

Through continued work on high-power-density cells, dynamic battery management, prefabricated integration and lifecycle traceability, Ampace aims to support the dependable deployment of next-generation AI infrastructure.

To learn more about Ampace and its AIDC battery solutions, visit https://en.ampace.com/

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