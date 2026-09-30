Ampace Presents PU100 Large-Scale Fire Test Results at Data Centre World Asia 2026

Dr. Drew Feng shares findings showing no propagation to adjacent modules or cabinets, with no sprinkler activation during the test.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a provider of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions, today presented results from a large-scale fire test (LSFT) of its PU100 UPS battery system at Data Centre World Asia 2026. In a conference presentation titled "LSFT for UPS Battery System: Last Key Piece toward Ultimate Safety," Dr. Drew Feng examined evolving fire safety requirements and shared findings from Ampace's testing.

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Under the tested conditions, thermal runaway remained confined to the initiating module, with no propagation to adjacent modules or target cabinets. No sprinklers activated during the test, the fire self-extinguished after approximately 40 minutes, and no re-ignition was observed during the subsequent 24-hour observation period.

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Assessing Safety Beyond the Initiating Module

For data center operators, battery fire safety depends not only on reducing the likelihood of failure, but also on limiting its consequences if thermal runaway occurs. Large-scale fire testing evaluates how an event develops and whether fire spreads to surrounding equipment under defined installation conditions.

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Dr. Feng's presentation examined the installation-level LSFT provisions in the sixth edition of UL 9540A and the importance of evaluating fire propagation, thermal exposure and re-ignition. It also highlighted how battery design and installation layout influence the outcome of a severe fire event.

Testing Under Dense Installation Conditions

Ampace tested the PU100 in a configuration representative of dense data center installations. The setup included a 3-meter ceiling height, zero side-by-side cabinet clearance, 20-millimeter back-to-back clearance and 850-millimeter face-to-face clearance. All cabinets were at 100% state of charge.

Heaters initiated thermal runaway in the trigger module, which was then ignited to establish sustained combustion. The test tracked fire development, propagation and sprinkler activation, followed by observation for re-ignition and post-test teardown analysis.

The results presented included:

• No thermal runaway propagation to adjacent modules and no fire spread to target cabinets.

• No sprinkler activation throughout the test.

• Self-extinguishment after approximately 40 minutes and no re-ignition during the following 24 hours.

• No burning debris escaping the cabinet.

• Wall temperature rise below 80°C and ceiling steel beam temperature below 250°C.

According to Ampace's comparison presented at the conference, the test met the UL 9540A sixth-edition LSFT criteria assessed and demonstrated additional margins on several measures. These included wall temperature rise below the cited 97°C limit and ceiling steel beam temperature below the cited 538°C limit. The 24-hour observation also extended beyond the 12-hour re-ignition period referenced in the presentation, with no sprinkler activation during the test.

Safety Engineered at Module and Cabinet Levels

Designed to support dynamic AI workloads and reliable backup power, the PU100 incorporates multiple layers of protection. These include all-metal module and cabinet enclosures, ceramic thermal insulation in the modules, high-voltage box and cabinet, and thermal barriers designed to limit fire propagation.

Post-test teardown provided further evidence of containment. Modules adjacent to the initiating module showed no thermal runaway and retained normal voltage readings of 53.2 V. The initiating cabinet showed discoloration but no significant structural damage or collapse, while the adjacent cabinet retained its mechanical integrity and was reported to remain operational.

Dr. Feng brings extensive experience in battery safety standards development to this work. He recently became the first expert from China's lithium-ion battery industry to receive the UL Standards Outstanding Contribution Award and was also awarded the TC Members Five-Year Honorary Medal. As a voting member of UL technical committees, he has contributed to the development of 19 UL standards, including UL 9540 and UL 9540A, which are directly relevant to energy storage system safety and thermal runaway fire propagation testing.

By sharing the test configuration, measured results and teardown findings, Ampace aims to give data center operators and infrastructure partners a clearer basis for evaluating UPS battery fire safety. Combining practical testing with active participation in standards development, the company continues to advance battery systems that support dependable backup power and limit the impact of thermal runaway.

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