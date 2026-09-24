Ampace to Spotlight Modular AI Data Center Power at Data Center World Asia (DCWA)

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a global leader in advanced lithium-ion energy storage serving over 80 million users worldwide, will exhibit at Data Center World Asia from September 29–30 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore (Booth C60). At the show, Ampace will share perspectives on the evolving role of battery storage in AI data center power infrastructure, from integration within prefabricated Power Train Unit (PTU) architectures to supporting load smoothing for increasingly dynamic AI workloads.

Integrating Battery Storage into Prefabricated Power Architectures

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As AI capacity expands across Asia Pacific, prefabricated power infrastructure offers a modular approach to deployment and expansion. Ampace will participate in a speaking session with Eaton, exploring how battery systems fit into the electrical, physical and monitoring architecture of a PTU, linking battery performance requirements with the broader goals of compact deployment and scalable growth.

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The discussion will offer a broader perspective on AI data center power design, shifting the focus toward architecture-level integration. Alongside this shift, the session will also provide insights into how evolving PTU architectures are driving new requirements for battery technology, and how these advancements can support faster deployment and future scalability as AI data centers expand.

Supporting AI Load Smoothing Through UPS and Battery Coordination

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Beyond the discussion on PTU integration, Ampace will also showcase how battery technology is evolving to support AI load smoothing at the show. Dynamic AI workloads place new demands on batteries, extending beyond standby backup to frequent charge-discharge cycling for load smoothing. Ampace will discuss how coordinated UPS and battery operation can help smooth grid-side power demand while preserving backup capability, drawing on electronic-load testing and battery evaluations under simulated AI duty cycles. The PU100 supports both UPS backup power and AI load smoothing.

The joint presentation, "The Race to AI Scale: Modular Prefab Data Center and Battery Storage for AI Load Stabilization," will take place on September 29 at the Energy Security & Efficiency Theatre.

Join Ampace for the joint discussion, and visit Ampace at Booth C60, Marina Bay Sands, to see the PU100 and PU200 and discuss battery requirements for modular AI data center power infrastructure.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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