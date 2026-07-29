Ampcus Cyber to Host National Dialogue on AI Governance, Cybersecurity, and Digital Trust at GRC India AI Conclave 2026

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New Delhi [India], July 29: Ampcus Cyber, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, will host the GRC India AI Conclave 2026 on 7 August 2026 at the JW Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi. The invitation-only summit will bring together policymakers, regulators, cybersecurity leaders, CXOs, and technology experts to shape the future of AI governance, cyber resilience, and digital trust as AI adoption accelerates across India's economy.

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Centered on the theme "Empowering a Secure and AI-Driven Digital India," the conclave will focus on AI governance, critical infrastructure protection, regulatory compliance, financial-sector security, data privacy, and emerging cyber threats. Aligned with the Make in India initiative and the IndiaAI Mission, it supports the national vision of building indigenous cybersecurity and AI capabilities that strengthen digital resilience, advance self-reliance, and accelerate the growth of a secure, innovation-driven economy.

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Commenting on the announcement, Deep Chanda, CEO of Ampcus Cyber, said, "India's digital transformation is opening extraordinary opportunities, and it also calls for stronger governance, resilient cybersecurity, and responsible AI adoption. We envisioned the GRC India AI Conclave as a place where policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders can sit together, work through the hard questions, and shape a secure, AI-driven future for the country."

The program will feature keynote sessions, panel discussions, and practitioner-led conversations spanning India's evolving AI governance landscape, regulatory expectations in the age of AI, AI-enabled GRC transformation, continuous compliance, data privacy, financial resilience, cloud transformation, and national cyber preparedness. Across these sessions, the conclave aims to build practical collaboration between industry, government, and regulatory bodies on securing critical infrastructure, advancing data protection, and designing governance frameworks that keep pace with India's digital ambitions.

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The conclave will also mark the Make in India launch of Ampcus Cyber's indigenous, AI-powered Governance, Risk and Compliance portfolio, ComplyX. The company will introduce three flagship platforms: GRACE, an orchestrated GRC platform that simplifies audits, streamlines compliance, and gives real-time visibility into cybersecurity and business risk; Mirror, an agentic AI continuous penetration testing platform that delivers ongoing, exploit-confirmed visibility into vulnerabilities across critical digital assets; and Wizard, an AI-driven Third-Party Risk Management platform that turns traditional vendor assessments into intelligent, continuous vendor risk monitoring.

By convening leaders from across the public and private sectors, the GRC India AI Conclave reflects Ampcus Cyber's commitment to advancing cybersecurity, governance, and digital trust, and to driving actionable outcomes that contribute to India's long-term cyber resilience and AI-led digital transformation.

About Ampcus Cyber

Ampcus Cyber is a global cybersecurity solutions provider headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, with delivery operations across the United States, EMEA, and Asia. The company helps enterprises and governments manage cyber risk through governance, risk and compliance, managed security services, offensive security, and its indigenous AI-powered ComplyX product portfolio.

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