Ampleton® Announces Vision 2030, Aiming for Pan-India Growth by 2030

PNN

Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 30: Ampleton® Power Solutions Pvt Ltd, a rapidly growing energy solutions company, has announced its ambitious Vision 2030 at the recently concluded "Vision Summit 2030", outlining a clear roadmap for expansion, innovation, and long-term impact in India's clean energy and technology landscape.

Advertisement

Founder Er leads the vision. Mahaboob Subhan is the driving force behind Ampleton®'s evolution from a solar-focused enterprise into a future-ready energy and technology ecosystem. Widely regarded within the organisation as "the person behind the people," Er. Mahaboob Subhan emphasized that Ampleton®'s growth is deeply rooted in trust, strong values and empowering teams to lead innovation.

Advertisement

The Vision Summit 2030 was graced by distinguished chief guests, Mr Chandrakanth Singh Thakur, State Head - AP & TS, Waaree Energies Ltd., and Adv. Kruthi Kalaga is a noted expert in Corporate Law. Mr. Chandrakanth Singh Thakur inspired the Ampleton® team by encapsulating his 14 years of rich experience in the energy industry, sharing key milestones, leadership lessons, and insights that motivated employees to strive for excellence, long-term vision, and sustainable growth. Adv. Kruthi Kalaga delivered an impactful address on POSH policy awareness, stating that "POSH is not limited to women alone but is equally relevant for men," and emphasized the importance of fostering a safe, inclusive, and respectful workplace for all. The landmark event was brought to life through the seamless execution of corporate event organisers Dreamz Studio, led by Mr and Mrs Sundeep Neeraja Singh, adding grandeur and excellence to the summit.

Ampleton®, currently powered by a team of 80 professionals, Ampleton® plans to expand to a 500-strong workforce by 2030, marking a six-fold growth. The company reiterated that people remain the strongest pillar of its success, with sustained investment in talent development, organizational culture and long-term capability building.

Advertisement

"Growth is not just about scale--it's about building people who build the future" said Er. Mahaboob Subhan, Founder/CMD, Ampleton®.

On the business front, Ampleton® revealed plans to increase its annual turnover 10X by 2030, driven by innovation, operational reliability and strategic diversification. From its current presence in three states, the company is set to expand its operations pan-India, delivering integrated energy and technology solutions across the country.

As part of Vision 2030, Ampleton® will strengthen and scale four key verticals. These include Solar Solutions, covering consumer, industrial and commercial set-ups as well as large-scale power projects; a comprehensive EV Ecosystem focused on EV charging payment platforms, fast charging stations and battery recycling; Engineering Consultancy Services offering electrical solutions, MEP consulting and BIM services; and an AI Integrated Power App designed to monitor power quality, optimize energy usage, reduce operational costs, and support both solar and EV ecosystems through intelligent insights.

Under the leadership of Er. Mahaboob Subhan, Ampleton® Vision 2030 focuses on creating long- term value through sustainability, digital intelligence and human-centric growth. The summit concluded with a strong message that this vision belongs not to one individual, but to everyone who believes in progress, clean energy and a greener future.

With a strong foundation, visionary leadership and a clearly defined execution roadmap, Ampleton® is poised to emerge as a key contributor to India's clean energy and smart power transformation by 2030.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)