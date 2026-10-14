Ampotech and Buskowitz Energy Collaborate to Deliver Integrated Energy Solutions Combining Energy Efficiency, Solar and Battery Storage

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 14: Ampotech and Buskowitz Energy are collaborating to help commercial and industrial customers in the Philippines unlock greater energy savings and sustainability through an integrated approach combining energy efficiency, rooftop solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and AI-powered energy management.

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The collaboration combines Buskowitz Energy's solar development, engineering, EPC, PPA and battery storage capabilities while Ampotech provides energy efficiency solutions and its AmpoCloud AI-powered energy management platform, enabling customers to integrate and manage multiple energy assets through a unified platform.

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Combining renewable generation with energy efficiency

Under the collaboration, Ampotech identifies commercial and industrial projects where customers can benefit from a combination of energy efficiency measures, rooftop solar PV and/or BESS.

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Buskowitz provides the renewable energy and energy storage infrastructure, while Ampotech supports the efficiency side and provides the digital intelligence layer through AmpoCloud.

This integrated approach is designed to help customers move beyond generating renewable energy alone by also improving how energy is measured, managed and optimized across their facilities.

Buskowitz Energy has extensive experience in commercial and industrial solar deployment in the Philippines, with capabilities spanning project development, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), power purchase agreements (PPAs), and operations and maintenance (O&M).

Over 3 MWp of projects currently in development

Ampotech and Buskowitz are currently working together on 3.3 MWp of solar projects as part of Ampotech's engagement with PEZA locator companies in the Philippines.

The collaboration is intended to support businesses operating within economic zones as they look for practical ways to manage rising energy costs, increase renewable energy adoption and improve operational efficiency.

Ampotech has been actively working with PEZA and its locator companies to demonstrate how digital energy solutions can support energy efficiency, ESG data management and the integration of distributed energy resources such as solar PV and BESS.

Exploring AI-powered management of existing solar assets

Beyond new projects, Ampotech and Buskowitz are also discussing a separate Proof of Concept (POC) to deploy Ampotech's distributed energy resource management application across Buskowitz's existing solar portfolio.

"Solar is an important part of the energy transition, but maximizing the value of a facility's energy system requires visibility and optimization across on-site generation, storage, and demand," - William Temple, CEO and Co-Founder of Ampotech.

"Our collaboration with Buskowitz allows us to combine renewable energy deployment with energy efficiency and AI-driven energy management, helping businesses take a more integrated approach to reducing energy costs and improving sustainability."

The proposed POC would explore how centralized digital monitoring and AI-driven analytics can provide greater visibility across distributed solar assets and support more efficient asset management.

This initiative builds on Buskowitz's established commercial and industrial solar portfolio and its experience in asset monitoring, performance reporting, technical support, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

"As our solar portfolio continues to grow, we see opportunities to leverage technology and data to improve how we monitor and manage our assets. Through this collaboration, we look forward to exploring how AI-powered analytics can complement our existing capabilities and support more efficient operations as we continue delivering reliable renewable energy solutions to our customers" — James Buskowitz, CEO, Buskowitz Energy

Toward smarter, integrated energy systems

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in how commercial and industrial facilities approach energy management. Rather than treating solar generation, battery storage and energy efficiency as separate initiatives, Ampotech and Buskowitz are exploring an integrated model in which these assets can work together as part of a smarter energy system.

Through the collaboration, the companies will continue to identify suitable projects, develop integrated energy solutions and explore opportunities to apply digital intelligence across existing and new renewable energy assets.

About Ampotech

Ampotech provides intelligence driven energy solutions for commercial and industrial clients in Asia Pacific. With over 10 years of experience developing, deploying, and maintaining AI-enabled internet of things and energy asset solutions in the real estate and renewable energy sector, Ampotech is at the forefront of the transition to an AI-native energy sector. For more information visit our website.

About Buskowitz Energy

Buskowitz Energy is an energy infrastructure company with deep solar expertise. It develops, finances, builds, operates and supplies energy for Philippine businesses under contracts of 20 to 25 years. Founded in 2016, it has delivered more than 300 installations and is financed by international lenders and by institutional infrastructure investors.

Website: www.ampotech.com

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