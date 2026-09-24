Ampotech Receives Special Recognition Award at Sustainability Impact Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Enabled Decarbonisation

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 24: Ampotech Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based energy technology company, has received the Special Recognition Award (SMEs) at the Sustainability Impact Awards 2026, recognising the company's use of Internet of Things (IoT) and AI-enabled software to support decarbonisation and drive measurable impact across the real estate and maritime industries.

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The award, organised by The Business Times and UOB, recognises Ampotech's ability to combine connected hardware, operational data and AI-enabled software into scalable solutions that help organisations improve energy performance, operational visibility and long-term sustainability.

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The award was presented at the Sustainability Impact Awards 2026 ceremony on 23 September 2026, bringing together businesses and sustainability leaders across the region.

Turning Connected Data into Real-World Sustainability Impact

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Ampotech's projects demonstrate how IoT and AI-enabled software can be integrated and deployed across different operating environments to support practical decarbonisation.

Through its technology platform, Ampotech integrates operational data from renewable energy assets, electrical equipment and other building or vessel systems into a unified environment for analysis, reporting and control.

This enables organisations to move beyond simply monitoring energy consumption. By providing greater visibility into how assets and systems perform, Ampotech helps customers identify opportunities for energy and cost savings, operational improvements and longer-term decarbonisation.

The company's work spans both established commercial environments and emerging applications, demonstrating the flexibility of its technology across different sectors.

From Greenfield Buildings to Electric Vessels

Two projects highlighted in Ampotech's sustainability initiatives are Labrador Tower, a greenfield commercial development in Singapore, and Voltai, an electric harbour craft launched in 2025.

The Labrador Tower project presented a different set of challenges from Ampotech's typical deployments across brownfield commercial and industrial properties. As a greenfield development, the project required Ampotech's solution to be progressively implemented and commissioned alongside the overall building construction schedule.

This required close coordination with project stakeholders to integrate energy monitoring and management capabilities as the development progressed.

Similarly, the Voltai electric vessel project required Ampotech to apply its technology in a new environment. As a first-of-its-kind electric vessel under construction, the project involved close collaboration with the shipyard and project partners to design and fit out the vessel and its fleet management system.

These projects demonstrate Ampotech's ability to adapt its technology to different physical environments while working closely with engineering and project partners to deliver practical sustainability outcomes.

"We are honoured to receive the Special Recognition Award from the Sustainability Impact Awards. This achievement reflects the commitment of our team, customers and partners to using technology to turn sustainability goals into action and real-world impact," said William Temple, Co-founder and CEO of Ampotech.

Making Decarbonisation More Practical and Scalable

As organisations across Asia look for practical ways to reduce energy consumption and emissions, Ampotech believes that digitalisation can play an important role in bridging the gap between sustainability ambitions and day-to-day operations.

By combining IoT, AI-enabled software and energy expertise, Ampotech aims to help businesses understand their energy and asset performance, identify improvement opportunities and take action based on real operational data.

The Special Recognition Award (SMEs) marks another milestone in Ampotech's efforts to advance smarter energy management across the region.

About Ampotech

Ampotech provides intelligence driven energy solutions for commercial and industrial clients across the Asia Pacific region. Headquartered in Singapore with operations in 6 countries, Ampotech helps businesses improve energy efficiency and operations with its AI-enabled AmpoCloud platform and integrated energy-as-a-service solutions that incorporate plant and equipment integrated and managed with AmpoCloud.

Ampotech is supported by investors based in Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam and has been recognised as a top energy technology company in Southeast Asia. The company serves clients in the real estate, manufacturing and renewable energy sectors, has won numerous awards including an ASEAN Energy Award in 2022, and has been featured in local and international media. For more information visit www.ampotech.com.

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