Amruta Fadnavis, Shahid Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Sreeleela To Empower Over 1,000 Children At Divyaj Foundation Yoga Day Celebration At DOME, SVP Stadium, Worli

Over 1,000 children of deceased farmers and BMC students will come together at DOME, SVP Stadium, Worli, as Divyaj Foundation celebrates International Yoga Day 2026 with a unique initiative centred on wellness, resilience, empowerment and hope.

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The event will be spearheaded by Amruta Fadnavis, Founder of Divyaj Foundation, Former banker, singer, social activist, philanthropist, and attended by Anupriya Patel, Hon Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India; Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Hon State Cabinet Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation; and Ashwini Bhide, IAS, Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and former Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation. Celebrities Shahid Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Sreeleela will also be present, along with distinguished guests including Shantilal Muttha, Founder of Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana; Manju Lodha, social worker and philanthropist; Seema Singh, entrepreneur and philanthropist; and Mazhar Nadiadwala, Managing Director, DOME Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Globally renowned holistic health guru Dr. Mickey Mehta will lead a mass yoga and meditation session for the children.

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The initiative aims to reinforce the importance of mental well-being, emotional strength and positive living while encouraging children to dream beyond their circumstances and believe in their potential.

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Speaking ahead of the event, Amruta Fadnavis said, “This celebration is not just about International Yoga Day. It is about reminding every child that their dreams matter, their future matters and they are not alone in their journey. These children have faced circumstances that no child should ever have to face, yet they continue to display extraordinary courage and resilience. Through this initiative, we hope to create a day where every child feels empowered, inspired and deeply valued.” Shahid Kapoor’s presence is expected to add to the excitement of the celebration as the actor interacts with the children and supports the initiative’s message of wellness, positivity and self-belief.

Jackie Shroff will engage with the children and share lessons from his own life journey, encouraging them to remain resilient in the face of challenges, believe in themselves and never lose hope. Through his interaction, he will inspire the children to recognise their inner strength and pursue their dreams with confidence and determination.

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Founder of Super 30, Anand Kumar, will inspire the children with his remarkable journey of transforming lives through education, encouraging them to believe in the transformative power of knowledge and perseverance.

Adding a vibrant element to the celebration, the children will witness a spectacular aerial acrobatic performance by the all-women ensemble Yo Highness, known for its breathtaking choreography and gravity-defying acts. The event will also feature an interactive performance by Drum Cafe, where children will create rhythmic beats using Boomwhackers in a fun and engaging musical experience designed to encourage teamwork, creativity and joyful expression.

Through initiatives such as these, Divyaj Foundation continues its mission of driving meaningful social impact through education, healthcare, women empowerment, child welfare, financial literacy and community development, working towards a healthier, stronger and more inclusive society.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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