Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across variants from May 14

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and dairy products under the Amul brand, has increased the price of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre across major variants and packs across India, effective from May 14.

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The federation said the revised rates will apply to all variants of Amul milk from Thursday.

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In a press release, GCMMF said the Rs 2 per litre increase translates to around 2.5 to 3.5 per cent and noted that no increase in consumer milk prices had been made since May 2025.

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The GCMMF said the revision was taken due to an increase in the overall cost of milk production and operations.

"This price hike is being done due to increase in overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year," the GCMMF said.

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It added that member unions had also raised the procurement price paid to farmers by Rs 30 per kg of fat, which it said was a 3.7 per cent increase compared to May 2025.

GCMMF said the price revision would support milk producers and encourage higher production.

"Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," the federation said. (ANI)

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