Amway India Launches 'Nutrilite Vitamin D Plus Boron'

New Delhi [India], November 26: With nutritional gaps arising from today's lifestyles, consumers are turning toward holistic wellbeing to support healthier lives. One such concern is Vitamin D inadequacy, a silent epidemic that continues to affect people across age groups, underscoring the need to proactively address nutritional gaps. Driven by consumers needs and advancing its nutrition expertise, Amway India, a leading company supporting health and wellbeing, launched Nutrilite Vitamin D plus Boron - a scientifically designed formulation with ingredients that helps maintain optimal Vitamin D levels and supports bone and immune health.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director, Amway India, said, "In today's fast-paced world, changing lifestyles and limited sun exposure have led to a significant rise in Vitamin D deficiency across India. Studies have consistently shown that nearly 80-90% Indians have inadequate Vitamin D levels, which can adversely affect bone and overall health over time. Understanding this pressing need, we at Amway are strengthening our science-backed nutrition portfolio to help people achieve their wellness goals. As part of our strategic focus on accelerating product innovation, we are proud to introduce our latest offering, Nutrilite Vitamin D Plus Boron, made with ingredients to support strong bones and holistic health. This marks a key step in our consumers' transformation journey towards lasting wellbeing. Our commitment goes beyond supplementation; we aim to empower individuals to take charge of their wellbeing, enhancing their vitality and enabling them to live not just longer, but healthier, more fulfilling lives."

Talking about the power-packed formulation, Amrita Asrani, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India, said, "This formulation truly embodies our philosophy of holistic wellbeing. At Amway, we are committed to providing advanced, science-backed supplementation that supports the evolving needs of today's health-conscious consumers. Vitamin D3 plays a crucial role in calcium absorption to strengthen bone structure and density, while Boron enhances Vitamin D utilization and Vitamin K2 ensures calcium is effectively delivered to the bones where it matters most. Complementing Vitamin D3, our patented blend of Licorice and Quercetin supports bone health and provides natural antioxidant support--together creating a unique three-tier protection system that nurtures bone health from within. Rooted in Nutrilite's philosophy of harnessing the best of nature and science, this formulation brings traditional wisdom that reflects our mission to empower Indians with strength, resilience, and vitality -- not just for today, but for the years ahead."

With a unique blend of Vitamin D3, Boron, Vitamin K2, Quercetin, and Licorice, Nutrilite Vitamin D plus Boron offers comprehensive support that goes beyond conventional Vitamin D supplements, helping bridge dietary gaps before they translate into health concerns. Aligned with recommended dietary allowances (RDA) and regulatory standards, it reflects Nutrilite's commitment to empowering individuals to take charge of their health through preventive nutrition.

Nutrilite Vitamin D plus Boron is backed by Nutrilite's 90+ years of expertise in nutrition and is scientifically formulated with ingredients to provide bone health support.

Each tablet delivers

- Vitamin D3 (15 mg / 600 IU), provides 100% of the RDA which helps in efficient calcium absorption in the body and supports bone density.

- Boron (3 mg) at a clinically effective dosage to enhance Vitamin D utilization.

- Vitamin K2 (20 mg) along with Vitamin D is necessary in calcium management.

- Patented blend of Licorice and Quercetin, sourced from NutriCert™ farms, which may help to supports overall bone health.

Nutrilite Vitamin D plus Boron will be available exclusively through Distributors/ Amway Business Owners and on www.amway.in.

To put its nutritional value into perspective each tablet offers

- Vitamin D = 5 cups of whole cow's milk (1.23 L),

- Boron = 4.5 medium-sized apples

- Vitamin K2 = three boiled eggs (154 g).

- Source: IFCT, 2017) ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Boron-HealthProfessional/

Amway India, one of the leading FMCG Direct Selling companies supporting health and wellbeing, is an ultimate wholly owned subsidiary of Amway Corporation (Alticor Global Holdings Inc), USA, the world's #1 direct-selling company. Globally, Amway is a 65+ year old, US$ 7.4 billion, manufacturer and direct seller of quality consumer goods. Amway's innovation and industry-leading R&D have seen more than 750 global patents granted and a few more patents pending. Amway has more than 800 scientists, engineers, and technical professionals who extend its innovation and science capabilities to deliver global, regional, and local product research and development.

Amway India sells close to 140 daily-use products across categories like Nutrition, Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care and Consumer durables through Amway Direct Selling Partners who make personal recommendations regarding the use of distinctive quality products. Amway products are widely recognized and appreciated for their quality and value. These products are backed by a money-back guarantee for 100% satisfaction of use.

Amway's first manufacturing facility in India, located at Nilakotai in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, has won the prestigious LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council as one of the most environment-friendly and sustainable facilities in the country.

Amway products are popular not just in India but across the world. Nutrilite, the world's No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplement brand, has established itself as a leading brand in the vitamins and dietary supplements category in India as well. The company also offers a range of beauty & skincare products under Artistry Skin NutritionTM, which is a blend of Artistry skin science and Nutrilite expertise, infused with Nutrilite ingredients that are clean and traceable.

