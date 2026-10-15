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Home / Business / An Auspicious Visit: Vice President and Chief Minister Seek Ganpati Bappa’s Blessings at Sawarkar Residence

An Auspicious Visit: Vice President and Chief Minister Seek Ganpati Bappa’s Blessings at Sawarkar Residence

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ANI
Updated At : 03:41 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 15: Ganeshotsav in Mumbai is a celebration of faith, tradition and togetherness. This year, the festivities at the residence of Shri Rupesh Gajanan Sawarkar, Corporator, Ward No. 63, Mumbai were enhanced with the gracious visit of the Hon. Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, and the Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, on 18th September. For Shri Rupesh Gajanan Sawarkar and his family, the visit was a deeply cherished and honourable moment — one that will remain a memorable part of their Ganeshotsav celebrations. Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Shri Sawarkar thanked the Hon. Vice President and the Hon. Chief Minister for graciously visiting his residence and joining his family in seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

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The auspicious gathering concluded with prayers for peace, prosperity and happiness for every family, and for the continued progress and development of Mumbai, Maharashtra and our nation.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

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Mangal Murti Morya!

An Initiative by Sawarkar Foundation

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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