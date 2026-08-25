An Evening of Purposeful Giving: Setu 2026

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 25: Showcasing a strong commitment to collaborative giving, over 200 civil society representatives, corporate leaders, and philanthropists gathered at a premier city hotel on Friday for Setu 2026 – An Evening of Purposeful Giving. Hosted by the Kolkata chapter of Social Venture Partners (SVP) India, this landmark event highlighted a major shift in modern philanthropy. It emphasized a resolute move away from simple transactional donations towards establishing enduring, multi-year partnerships with frontline organizations driving real change.

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The prestigious gathering welcomed Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, as the guest of honour. In her compelling address, she stressed that achieving genuine, systemic social transformation demands immense patience and sustained dedication.

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“Real social change takes time. We need patient and risk capital to back emerging areas where conventional funding may be limited. We must also foster greater diversity in philanthropic approaches, ensuring different ideas and local solutions are given the time and space to grow.” — Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies Translating Vision into Concrete Action Setu 2026 placed a special focus on four remarkable Kolkata-based nonprofits operating across vital sectors such as healthcare, education, disability inclusion, community development, sustainable livelihoods, and rehabilitation. Turning ambitious vision into tangible impact, attendees collectively pledged approximately ₹13 crore to support these organizations championing diverse spheres of social development.

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Explaining the initiative's core mission, Raj Chhajer, Chairperson of the SVP Kolkata chapter, stated that Setu was explicitly designed to bring grassroots champions into the broader public eye and create avenues for high-impact collaborations.

“Setu is about putting Kolkata’s grassroots changemakers in the spotlight, helping their work reach a wider audience and creating opportunities for meaningful partnerships.” — Raj Chhajer, Chairperson, SVP Kolkata Chapter.

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Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman and Managing Director of Infinity Group and a steadfast SVP India Mentor-partner since 2018, addressing to the audience, said: “Nothing gives us greater happiness than the happiness of giving.” Referring to what Swami Vivekananda taught the society, Shri Chamaria stated that “the giver is actually more blessed than the receiver - the recipient obliges the donor by accepting the gift.” Championing Four Pioneering Kolkata Nonprofits Utilizing a distinctive "engaged philanthropy" model, SVP India combines financial capital with the time, mentorship, and professional skills of its partners. By working closely with handpicked NGOs over successive years, the organization places a rigorous focus on enhancing robust governance, wide-ranging community reach, and internal institutional capacity.

The four vanguard nonprofits featured at Setu 2026 showcase the diverse tapestry of grassroots intervention in the region: • Ek Tara: Focused on empowering disadvantaged children—with a strong emphasis on young girls—through essential life skills training, holistic education, and dynamic community-based learning programs.

• VAANI Deaf Children’s Foundation: A pioneer in providing comprehensive support for hearing-impaired and deaf children and their families, specializing in social inclusion, specialized education, effective communication support, and early identification.

• Udayan Kolkata: Offering a secure sanctuary and holistic empowerment for young adults and children from leprosy-affected families via formal education, specialized vocational training, and residential care.

• Young Men’s Welfare Society (YMWS): Dedicated to actively serving marginalized communities, vulnerable children, and women across South Bengal, prominently spearheaded through Khelaghar, its flagship primary and early education program.

Wrapping up on a high note, Setu 2026 leaves Kolkata with a revitalized philanthropic landscape—one ready to champion local grassroots heroes, embrace patient capital, and forge enduring bridges between resource providers and frontline changemakers.

About Social Venture Partners (SVP) India — Kolkata Chapter Social Venture Partners (SVP) India is a pioneering philanthropic network that adopts an engaged philanthropy model. By combining financial contributions with professional expertise, mentorship, and strategic networks, SVP India empowers grassroots nonprofits to scale their impact, build robust organizational governance, and foster sustainable societal transformation.

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