An expert in Surgical Gastroenterology - Dr. M. Manisegaran Joins Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital to lead Comprehensive Gastroenterology Care

New Delhi [India], March 20: Dr. M. Manisegaran, an eminent figure in Surgical Gastroenterology, HPB & Liver Transplant, and Robotic Surgery, has made remarkable contributions to the medical field. With decades of experience, his expertise and dedication have earned him recognition as one of the foremost specialists in his domain.

Dr. Manisegaran has an extensive academic background. He holds an MBBS from Coimbatore Medical College and a super-specialization in Gastroenterology Surgery from G.B. Pant Hospital. He has undergone advanced training at some of India's most prestigious institutions, including SGPGIMS Lucknow and Maulana Azad Medical College, further honing his skills in complex surgical procedures.

His expertise spans a wide range of advanced procedures, including:

- Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeries

- Bariatric Procedures for weight management

- Gastrointestinal Oncology for cancer treatment

- Minimally Invasive Treatments for enhanced recovery and reduced complications

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Manisegaran has held key positions in leading hospitals and medical colleges, contributing immensely to surgical advancements and medical education. His research on bile duct injuries and gastrointestinal trauma has been widely recognized, with numerous publications in renowned medical journals.

Speaking about his new role as Director of Minimally Access GI surgery, GI Onco Surgery, HPB, Liver Transplant, Bariatric Surgery, GI Trauma Laser Colorectal Surgery, Redo GI Surgery & Robotic GI Surgery, Dr. Manisegaran shared: "I am honored to be a part of Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, an institution that shares my vision for excellence in patient care. With its advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and dedicated team of medical professionals, I am excited to contribute to the hospital's mission of providing world-class surgical care. Together, we will push the boundaries of innovation in surgical gastroenterology and ensure the best outcomes for our patients."

Chairman Dr. Ch. Bhadra Reddy warmly welcomed Dr. Manisegaran, recognizing his exceptional expertise and dedication to patient care, stating:

"His arrival is set to elevate the hospital's standing as a center of excellence for advanced surgical procedures and robotic surgeries, reinforcing Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital's commitment to delivering the highest standards of medical care. Dr. Manisegaran will continue to be a beacon of knowledge in the ever-evolving landscape of surgical gastroenterology, HPB surgery, and liver transplantation. His presence at Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital will redefine gastrointestinal treatment options, ensuring cutting-edge, patient-centric care."

About Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital (MRNH)

Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital (MRNH) is one of Hyderabad's leading healthcare institutions, committed to delivering world-class medical care with advanced technology and a patient-centric approach. With a highly experienced team of specialists across various disciplines, MRNH offers comprehensive diagnostic, therapeutic, and surgical services across multiple specialties, including Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Neurology, and more.

Equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge robotic technology, and NABH-accredited facilities, MRNH continues to set new benchmarks in modern healthcare, providing affordable and accessible treatment to patients from across the country.

For more information, visit www.mallareddynarayana.com or Contact +91 87903 87903

