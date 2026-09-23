An Integrated Shrimps and Dry Chillies Processing & Export Company Opens its IPO on September 24th, 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Green Asia Impex Limited, an agri-processing and export company engaged in the processing, domestic sale and export of shrimps and dry chillies, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 24th, 2026.

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* Fresh Issue: ₹ 53.10 Crore (At Upper Price Band)

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* Offer for Sale: ₹ 7.00 Crore (At Upper Price Band)

* Issue Size: ₹ 60.10 Crore (At Upper Price Band)

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* Price Band: ₹ 85 – ₹ 90 Per Equity Share

* Lot Size: 1,600 Equity Shares (Minimum bid of 2 lots i.e. 3,200 equity shares, and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter)

* Proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of NSE (NSE Emerge)

Share Allocation & Issue Details

The net proceeds from the Issue will be utilized towards funding the capital expenditure for setting up the proposed seafood processing facility, including the purchase and installation of plant, machinery and equipment, and for general corporate purposes. The issue will close on September 28, 2026.

Indorient Financial Services Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Offer and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the Registrar to the Offer.

Mr. Pasupuleti Venkata Rama Rao, Managing Director, Green Asia Impex Limited, said: “Over the years, Green Asia Impex has evolved from a dry chillies export business into an integrated agri-processing and export company with an established presence across both shrimps and dry chillies.

Our growth has been driven by a strong focus on product quality, processing capabilities, regulatory compliance and building long-standing relationships with customers across domestic and international markets. Today, we serve customers across key markets including China, USA, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the UK.

Shrimps have emerged as the core growth engine of our business, while our dry chillies segment provides us with diversification across products and operating cycles. We have continuously strengthened our processing and quality-control capabilities to meet the requirements of both domestic and global customers.

The proposed IPO represents an important milestone in Green Asia’s journey. As we enter our next phase of growth, our focus will remain on strengthening our processing capabilities, expanding our product portfolio and enhancing our presence across domestic as well as international markets. We believe our experience in the agri-processing sector, established sourcing ecosystem and focus on quality provide us with a strong foundation for sustainable growth.”

Ms. Amina Khan, Director, Indorient Financial Services Limited, said “India has established a strong position in the global shrimp and red dry chillies trade, supported by its production base, processing ecosystem and established export markets. Demand from key international markets, together with the growing domestic consumption of seafood and spices, continues to create opportunities across the value chain.

Green Asia Impex operates at the intersection of these two established agri-commodity segments, with its business spanning shrimp and dry chillies and a presence across both domestic and international markets. The Company has developed processing capabilities, an established procurement network and quality-control systems aligned with the requirements of its customers and export markets.

The Company’s proposed expansion of its seafood processing infrastructure comes at a time when increasing processing capacity and value addition are becoming important elements of India’s agri-export ecosystem. The IPO provides Green Asia Impex with an opportunity to strengthen its operating platform and invest in capacity that supports its future business requirements.

We are pleased to be associated with Green Asia Impex in its transition to the public markets and look forward to supporting the Company as it progresses into its next phase of growth.”

About The Company

Incorporated in 2014, Green Asia Impex Limited is an agri-processing and export company based in Andhra Pradesh, one of India’s key hubs for shrimps and dry chillies. The Company is engaged in the processing, domestic sale and export of shrimps and dry chillies.

The Company’s shrimp portfolio includes Vannamei Shrimps, Black Tiger Shrimps and Freshwater Shrimps, offered across formats including Head-On Shell-On (HOSO), Headless Shell-On (HLSO), and Peeled & Deveined (PD). Its processing capabilities include both Block Frozen and Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) formats.

Green Asia operates a shrimp processing facility at Unguturu, Tadepalligudem, Andhra Pradesh, and has a processing facility built-up area of 1,838.76 sqm. The facility has an installed Block Frozen shrimp processing capacity of 7,200 MTPA and an Individual Quick Freezer (IQF) processing capacity of 3,600 MTPA.

The Company’s dry chillies portfolio includes whole and stemless dry chillies, including varieties such as Teja, Byadgi and Guntur Sannam. Its dry chilli processing operations are located in Guntur, one of India’s key chilli-growing and trading regions.

Green Asia has established an export footprint across seven countries, including China, USA, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, UK and Kuwait, alongside a significant domestic business. In Fiscal 2026, the Company generated approximately ₹337 crore from its shrimp business and ₹38 crore from its dry chillies business.

In FY26, the Company recorded Revenue from Operations of ₹383.80 crore, EBITDA of ₹25.23 crore, and PAT of ₹15.61 crore.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Investors should read the Red Herring Prospectus, including the section titled “Risk Factors”, before making any investment decision. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, outside India.

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