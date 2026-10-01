Analyst Layer Launches Shortlist-Based Analyst Model for Enterprise Technology Sellers

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 1: Analyst Layer, an independent analyst firm, today launched a new model for technology sellers pursuing large enterprise deals. A model free from the retainers of traditional old-guard analyst firms. Also unlike a reseller, no extra charges for shortlists or closed deals. Instead, Analyst Layer measures its own performance by one clear test: how often the sellers it introduces make it onto a buyer's final shortlist.

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The launch follows Analyst Layer being added to the approved supplier lists of more than a dozen enterprise IT services companies.

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"We earn nothing more if a seller wins and nothing less if they lose," said Alisha, a senior analyst for the Analyst Layer research team. "That keeps our conversations with CIOs honest. What we do promise is to be judged every quarter on whether our introductions are reaching real shortlists."

Key facts

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How the options compare

Why no fee is tied to deal results

When an analyst firm earns more from one seller winning, CIOs have reason to doubt its advice. Analyst Layer keeps its fee flat so CIOs know the firm has nothing riding on their choice. A flat fee is also simpler for sellers, since it can usually be approved at the team level without a long sign-off.

Case study: a large global IT infrastructure services company

The company first asked Analyst Layer to study about 100 target accounts. Analyst Layer delivered 200 account intelligence packs, which the company's sellers used to prepare for first calls. The company then asked Analyst Layer to take on discovery calls and assessments with CIOs.

How it works

1) Analyst Layer speaks with the CIO privately, with no seller in the room.

2) It builds a simple framework that explains the decision the CIO is facing.

3) It hands that framework to the seller to use alongside their own case studies.

4) With the CIO's permission, it introduces sellers who are a genuine fit.

5) Each quarter, the client reviews how many introductions reached a shortlist.

FAQ

What does "shortlist-based" mean?

Analyst Layer judges its own work by how often the sellers it introduces reach a buyer's final shortlist.

Does Analyst Layer earn more if a deal closes?

No. The fee is flat. It doesn't change with shortlists or closed deals.

Why not charge a success fee?

So CIOs can trust that the firm has no money riding on which seller they pick.

How is this different from a lead generation agency?

Agencies are paid for meetings. Analyst Layer talks to the CIO about the problem first and is judged on shortlists, not meeting counts.

Does Analyst Layer replace Gartner or similar firms?

No. Global firms help buyers back big decisions. Analyst Layer helps sellers reach shortlists on specific deals. Many clients use both.

What if the work isn't moving?

Clients review results every quarter and can stop at any time.

Learn more

Analyst Layer is a performance-based analyst firm that helps enterprise technology sellers find and move large deals. It builds its views from private conversations with sitting technology leaders through its CIO Innovation Network, and it is paid on results rather than activity. Analyst Layer is affiliated with the IIT Bombay Technology Innovation Hub and supported by a MeitY research grant.

Website: analystlayer.com | Contact: hello@analystlayer.com

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