Analytics Insight Names 'Top 10 CTOs to Watch' in June 2026 Magazine Issue

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New Delhi [India], June 19: Analytics Insight has announced its 'Top 10 CTOs to Watch in 2026' in its June magazine issue. The latest edition recognizes technology leaders who are redefining enterprise architecture, AI governance, and digital transformation across global markets.

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The magazine spotlights ten senior technology executives driving measurable impact through AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, and cloud innovation. These leaders represent organizations ranging from climate-tech startups and fintech platforms to global enterprise technology companies, and are shaping how businesses adopt and govern emerging technologies in 2026.

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Featuring as the Cover Story is an exclusive interview with Abhinav Pandey, Co-founder and CTO of Prithu, a climate technology company building a full-stack carbon removal platform powered by AI, blockchain, satellite intelligence, and digital MRV systems. With over 15 years of experience across AI, SaaS, fintech, healthcare, and enterprise technology, Pandey shares his vision for accelerating global decarbonization through regenerative agriculture and technology-driven carbon verification. Prithu's long-term goal is to sequester 20 million tonnes of CO2e by 2030 while improving farmer livelihoods and restoring ecological balance.

The issue also features exclusive conversations with Dr. Amith Singhee, Director of IBM Research India and CTO for IBM India and South Asia, on bridging the AI adoption gap toward India's $1 trillion digital economy; Tim Beerman, CTO of Ensono, on future-proofing mainframes and India's role in global innovation; Krishna Tammana, CTO of Gupshup, on scaling secure, agentic AI across India's multilingual markets; Brian Stevens, SVP and CTO of AI at Red Hat, on open-source enterprise AI and the blind spots in AI security; and Nikhil Malhotra, Chief Innovation Officer at Tech Mahindra, on sovereign AI systems and responsible innovation frameworks.

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The issue also includes feature articles on how top CTOs are cutting operational overload through workflow automation, and how CISOs and CTOs are turning cybersecurity into a business growth engine.

The CTO role has fundamentally changed in 2026. These leaders are no longer just building technology. They are accountable for AI governance, security posture, and competitive strategy at the board level. This latest edition of the magazine celebrates the executives navigating that shift with clarity and purpose.

Read the detailed coverage here.

About Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight is a leading technology media and research platform covering artificial intelligence, data analytics and emerging technologies across global markets. The platform combines rigorous journalism, data-driven analysis, and exclusive access to industry visionaries to deliver insights that don't just report on technology; they shape its trajectory.

To set up an interview or advertise your brand, contact info@analyticsinsight.net

Contacts

Ashish Sukhadeve

Founder & CEO

Email: ashishsukhadeve@analyticsinsight.net

Tel: +91-40-23055215

http://www.analyticsinsight.net

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