Anand Rathi Picks MARKOLINES as its Stock Pick of the month for target of Rs 188

VMPL

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New Delhi [India], May 22: Anand Rathi highlights that the Markolines has broken out of its recent consolidation zone near ₹154-₹156 and is now trading close to a key falling trendline resistance. The ₹157-₹154 zone is expected to act as immediate support. Markolines is trading above the Ichimoku cloud with positive alignment in conversion and base lines, indicating improving trend strength and bullish setup formation. Speaking about the Momentum in the stock price, RSI is sustaining above the mid-zone near 66, reflecting strengthening momentum and rising buying interest.

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Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited, (MARKOLINES | 543364 | INE0FW001016) an integrated highway maintenance solution provider company listed on NSE and BSE. The listing on the NSE Main Board underscores the company's strong fundamentals, consistent performance, and commitment to transparency and corporate governance. It will enhance visibility, improve liquidity, and enable wider participation from institutional and retail investors, strengthening its long-term market presence.

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Management of the company has earlier highlighted that they are witnessing extremely strong growth momentum in the country's infrastructure segment backed by government's emphasis on the Infra sector. Significant growth in order book is due to the steady demand from various infrastructure and tollway projects. We are hopeful of sustaining the growth momentum moving forward."

About Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited:

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Established in 2002, Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited is one of India's leading highway operations and maintenance (O&M) and specialized infrastructure solution providers. With a strong focus on innovation and execution excellence, the company offers a comprehensive range of services, including preventive maintenance, micro-surfacing, cold in-place recycling and other modern pavement technologies. Headquartered in Mumbai, Markolines has successfully executed over 5,381 lane kilometres of highway maintenance work across multiple states in India. The company is recognized for several pioneering maintenance techniques in the Indian road sector.

Markolines recently migrated and commenced trading of its securities on the BSE Mainboard platform, effective 12th June, 2025. The Company has also applied for NSE Mainboard listing, with the application filed on 9th August 2025 with NSE. The Company's Board has also approved the merger of Markolines Infra Limited with and into Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited, subject to regulatory approvals. The proposed merger will make Markolines the largest company in highway O&M sector. With pan-India presence and a dedicated team, Markolines remains committed to delivering sustainable, safe and quality-driven road infrastructure solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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