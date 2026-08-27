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New Delhi [India], August 27: Sector 78's "Four-Tower High-Rise" Clears Its Regulatory Gate Ananda Crown, a four-tower residential development rising to 29 storeys in Sector 78, Mohali, has received registration from the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority under number PBRERA-SAS81-PR1421-082026, dated 17 August 2026.

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The registration allows the project to formally commence marketing and sales activity. Under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, a developer cannot advertise, market, book or sell units in a project until it is registered with the state authority, a provision introduced specifically to end the pre-launch selling that once defined the sector, where money changed hands long before approvals existed.

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For buyers, registration carries specific and enforceable consequences. The project's sanctioned plans, layout, completion timeline and phase-wise schedule are now on public record with the authority and can be inspected by anyone.

Work at the site is already underway. The registration therefore arrives at a project that has moved past the drawing stage rather than one seeking approval before breaking ground.

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The development's configuration is its most distinctive feature. Rather than the connected podium arrangement common to high-rise projects across the Tricity region, Ananda Crown's four towers stand free of one another, no shared walls, no linking bridges between blocks. The practical consequence is that apartments open on more than one face, and the ground between the towers is available for landscape rather than being consumed by structure. That ground plane is vehicle-free entirely, with parking taken below at a ratio of approximately 2.5 spaces per dwelling unit.

Density has been held at roughly 70 dwelling units per acre. The four towers share a single clubhouse at ground level rather than each carrying its own smaller facility, a decision that concentrates the community into one shared space and allows the club to be built at a scale four separate facilities could not justify. Above, a Sky Island amenity deck and a lagoon pool serve the development's elevated and ground-level leisure programme respectively.

Unit sizes run large by Mohali standards: 3 BHK apartments at 2,425 sq ft, 3+1 BHK formats at 2,750 and 2,875 sq ft, 4 BHK at 3,250 sq ft and 5 BHK at 4,100 sq ft, with wrap-around balconies and corner formats through the mix. Floor-to-floor height has been set at 11.5 feet, among the highest in the Tricity market. The site carries a frontage of approximately 600 feet and is bounded on three sides, with no high-rise development currently in the immediate vicinity.

The professional team has been assembled largely from Delhi. Architecture is by Vijay Kataria of IE Design; elevation, interior, and clubhouse design by Harkaran Boparai of HBS Studio, which operates out of Delhi and Dubai; MEP by Anand Havelia of CESPL; structural engineering by Ajay Gupta of Perspective Ideas; and landscape by Suneet Mohindru of Oracles Landscape Design

Ananda Crown is the Ananda Group's first residential development outside Bathinda, where the group has delivered projects to date. The Sector 78 site sits within the Mohali stretch served by Chandigarh International Airport, the I.S. Bindra PCA Stadium, IT City and Aerocity, with ISB Mohali and IISER nearby and the retail corridor of VR Punjab and Elante within a short drive.

The project is led by co-founders Anuj Bansal and Sahil Aggarwal. Bansal holds a B.Tech from IIT Delhi and a Master's in Entrepreneurship from Babson College, and has worked across the United States, France and China over thirteen years in real estate. Aggarwal holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, a Master's in Management from HEC Paris, and a B.Tech in Computer Engineering from Thapar University, Patiala.

Launch details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Article 2 -- The Founder Profile

IIT-Babson Meets IIM-HEC: The Two Men Building Mohali's Four-Tower Address

Real estate in North India is not an industry known for its classroom credentials. It runs on land banks, local relationships and long memory. Degrees are rarely the thing that gets a tower built. Which makes the partnership behind Ananda Crown in Sector 78, Mohali, an unusual one to examine.

Anuj Bansal took a B.Tech at IIT Delhi and followed it with a Master's in Entrepreneurship at Babson College, the American institution that has held the top position in entrepreneurship rankings for close to three decades. His working life has moved through the United States, France and China across thirteen years in real estate & other major sectors. Three markets with almost nothing in common in how they finance, approve and sell buildings.

Sahil Aggarwal arrived from a different direction. A second-generation entrepreneur with an appetite for investment across asset classes, he holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, where he finished as a rank holder, a Master's in Management from HEC Paris, and a B.Tech in Computer Engineering from Thapar University, Patiala, again as a rank holder. He describes the intent behind the work in terms closer to legacy than to inventory, homes that become, in his phrasing, an immortal part of lives. The question worth asking is what any of that changes on a construction site.

The first answer sits in who they hired. For a first project outside Bathinda, the founders assembled a consultant team drawn almost entirely from Delhi: Vijay Kataria of IE Design on architecture, Harkaran Boparai of HBS Studio, a practice operating across Delhi and Dubai, on elevation, interior, and clubhouse design, Anand Havelia of CESPL on MEP, Ajay Gupta of Perspective Ideas on structure, and Suneet Mohindru of Oracles Landscape Design on landscape. Regional developers frequently build with regional consultants, for reasons of cost and familiarity. Importing a full team of specialists is a decision that shows up in the fee line long before it shows up in the building.

The second answer sits in the site plan. The development runs to four towers of 29 storeys, and those towers are not connected to one another. There is no linking podium, no bridge between blocks, no shared wall. This is not the default in Tricity, where connected arrangements are common because they are cheaper to build and yield more saleable area from the same footprint. Standing the towers free costs the developer floor plate and gains the resident light, cross-ventilation and a view that terminates somewhere other than a neighbour's balcony ten feet away.

The same logic runs through a series of smaller decisions. Density has been held at roughly 70 dwelling units per acre. The ground floor has been cleared of vehicles entirely, with parking taken below at approximately 2.5 spaces per unit, a ratio that assumes households with more than one car and guests who need somewhere to leave theirs. Floor-to-floor height has been set at 11.5 feet, among the highest in the Tricity market, and one of the few specifications a buyer registers physically the moment they walk into a room. Balconies wrap around rather than punch out, and corner formats run through the unit mix, which begins at 2,425 sq ft for a 3 BHK and runs to 4,100 sq ft at 5 BHK.

Four towers could each have carried a modest clubhouse. Instead there is one club at ground level serving all four, a single shared space rather than four fragmented ones, and consequently a club at a scale none of the four could have supported alone. Above it, a Sky Island deck carries the elevated leisure programme, with a lagoon pool at ground.

Those are the kind of choices that come from optimising for the finished experience rather than the spreadsheet, and they are the most tangible evidence available of what the founders' backgrounds bring to the work.

Ananda Crown received Punjab RERA registration on 17 August 2026 under number PBRERA-SAS81-PR1421-082026. Construction is underway. It is the Ananda Group's first project outside its home market of Bathinda, where the group has an existing delivery record.

Whether the thinking holds up is a question the finished building will answer better than any profile can. Sector 78 is where it gets tested.

Article 3 -- The Expansion Story

From Bathinda to Mohali: Ananda Group's First Project Beyond Home

Every developer eventually faces the same decision. Stay in the market where your name means something, or go to one where it means nothing yet.

The Ananda Group has built its record in Bathinda, with a portfolio of delivered projects behind it. Ananda Crown, registered with Punjab RERA on 17 August 2026 under number

PBRERA-SAS81-PR1421-082026, is the group's first residential development outside that market. And it has chosen one of Punjab's most closely watched addresses to make the move.

Sector 78, Mohali, sits in the corridor that has absorbed much of Tricity's high-rise development over the past decade. It is a market where buyers compare specifications line by line, where channel partners work simultaneously across a dozen competing towers, and where a reputation earned elsewhere counts for very little on its own. Buyers here have seen enough launches to know which promises get kept.

Which makes the group's approach worth noting, because it is not the cautious one.

Start with the consultant team. Rather than building with the regional professionals a Bathinda developer would ordinarily engage, the group brought in a Delhi-led roster: Vijay Kataria of IE Design as architect, Harkaran Boparai of HBS Studio, Delhi and Dubai, on elevation, interior, and clubhouse design, Anand Havelia of CESPL on MEP, Ajay Gupta of Perspective Ideas on structural engineering, and Suneet Mohindru of Oracles Landscape Design on landscape. That is a cost decision taken before a single unit could legally be sold.

Then the site plan. Ananda Crown runs to four towers of 29 storeys, standing free of one another. There is no connecting podium and no bridge between blocks, an arrangement that surrenders saleable area in exchange for apartments that open on more than one side and a ground plane available for landscape rather than structure. Connected layouts dominate the region precisely because they are more efficient for the developer. Choosing otherwise on a first project in an unfamiliar market is a deliberate signal.

Density has been held to roughly 70 dwelling units per acre. The ground floor is entirely vehicle-free, with parking taken below at approximately 2.5 spaces per unit. The site runs to a frontage of around 600 feet and is enclosed on three sides, with no high-rise development currently standing in the immediate vicinity which, for the present at least, leaves the upper floors with uninterrupted views across the sector. At 29 storeys, the towers will be the tallest in Mohali's older, fully developed sectors.

Unit sizes reflect the same posture. The mix opens at 2,425 sq ft for a 3 BHK and extends through 2,750 and 2,875 sq ft in 3+1 formats to 3,250 sq ft at 4 BHK and 4,100 sq ft at 5 BHK, with wrap-around balconies and corner formats throughout. Floor-to-floor height is 11.5 feet, among the highest in the Tricity market. The four towers share one clubhouse at ground level rather than each carrying a smaller facility of its own, with a lagoon pool and a Sky Island deck completing the leisure programme.

Construction is already underway rather than pending. For a developer establishing itself in a new market, visible site progress at the point of launch does more for confidence than any brochure.

The project's position places it within reach of Chandigarh International Airport, the I.S. Bindra PCA Stadium, IT City and Aerocity, ISB Mohali and IISER, and the retail corridor anchored by VR Punjab and Elante.

Co-founders Anuj Bansal and Sahil Aggarwal bring backgrounds from IIT Delhi and Babson College, and IIM Ahmedabad and HEC Paris respectively, along with thirteen years of real estate experience.

The registration clears the way for launch. What follows will be judged on delivery which, in Mohali, is the only currency that has ever really counted.

Article 4 -- The Product Piece

Inside Mohali's Newest High-Rise: A Site Plan That Explains Itself

There is a way to read a residential project that tells you more than the amenity list does. Not what a developer has included, but what they have given up in order to include it.

At Ananda Crown in Sector 78, Mohali registered with Punjab RERA on 17 August 2026 under PBRERA-SAS81-PR1421-082026, the most informative decision is one that does not appear on any amenity list at all.

The towers do not touch.

Four towers, 29 storeys, connected only at the top and the base. No podium bridge, no linking corridor, no shared wall between blocks. Anyone who has walked a high-rise site in the Tricity region will recognise how uncommon that is. Connected arrangements dominate because they are more efficient: they extract more saleable area from the same land, share services more cheaply, and simplify construction sequencing.

Standing four towers free of each other reverses all of that. It costs floor plate. What it buys is measurable in the apartment: openings on more than one face, cross-ventilation that actually works, daylight that reaches deeper into a plan, and a view that terminates somewhere other than a neighbour's balcony. The space between the towers, no longer occupied by structure, becomes landscape.

The ground floor has no cars on it.

The second decision follows the first. Every vehicle is taken below, at a ratio of roughly 2.5 parking spaces per dwelling unit, a number that assumes households with more than one car rather than one. What remains at grade is landscape, a lagoon pool, and the walk between the towers. Anyone who has watched a residential ground plane slowly surrender itself to parked cars over a decade of occupancy will understand what is being protected here.

Density supports the same intent: approximately 70 dwelling units per acre, on a site enclosed on three sides with a frontage of around 600 feet. With no high-rise currently standing in the immediate vicinity, the upper floors look out across the sector uninterrupted and at 29 storeys, these will be the tallest towers in Mohali's older, fully developed sectors.

One club, not four.

Four towers could each have carried a compact clubhouse, the arrangement most projects default to, because it lets marketing put a club in every tower. Ananda Crown places a single common clubhouse at ground level serving all four. The trade-off is a slightly longer walk for some residents. The gain is a club built at a scale four fragmented facilities could never justify, and a community that shares one space rather than splitting into four. In a development of this size, that distinction shapes how neighbours actually meet each other.

The Sky Island.

Above, the Sky Island carries the elevated leisure programme, treating height as usable ground rather than reserving it exclusively for premium inventory.

Inside the apartment.

The unit mix is large by Mohali standards and unapologetic about it: 2,425 sq ft at 3 BHK, 2,750 and 2,875 sq ft in 3+1 formats, 3,250 sq ft at 4 BHK, and 4,100 sq ft at 5 BHK. Balconies wrap around the plan rather than punching out from a single face, and corner formats run through the mix, which is what free-standing towers make possible in the first place.

The specification most residents will register physically is the one hardest to retrofit: 11.5 feet floor to floor, among the highest in the Tricity market. Ceiling height is the difference between a room that feels generous and one that merely measures generous, and no amount of finish compensates for its absence.

What fills the rest.

The remaining programme reads as a set of assumptions about how the day is spent. A business centre and co-working lounge assume residents work from the building. A spa, sauna and wellness centre, a gymnasium with a separate fitness studio, and a yoga and meditation deck assume health is a daily routine rather than a weekend one. A creche and kids' play area sit alongside a Senior Citizens' Corner, on the assumption that a tower has to hold more than one generation. An amphitheatre, a banquet hall and an indoor games room for billiards, table tennis and cards cover the events a family calendar produces. Landscaped gardens, jogging and cycling tracks fill the ground between the towers.

Underneath, the infrastructure is unremarkable in the best sense: EV charging, 24x7 power back-up and water, biometric access, CCTV, multi-tier security, and fire safety and disaster management systems planned in rather than added later.

The building has been designed by Vijay Kataria of IE Design, with structural engineering by Ajay Gupta of Perspective Ideas, MEP by Anand Havelia of CESPL, landscape by Suneet Mohindru of Oracles Landscape Design, and elevation, interior, and clubhouse design by Harkaran Boparai of HBS Studio, Delhi and Dubai.

Construction is underway.

None of the individual items is exotic. The site plan is where the thinking shows.

Article 5 -- The Location Piece

The Mohali Corridor That Quietly Became a Benchmark Ask anyone tracking Tricity residential demand which sectors set the benchmark, and Sector 78 comes up early in the conversation. The reason is geography rather than marketing.

The sector sits on the Mohali stretch that connects to Chandigarh International Airport, runs alongside the I.S. Bindra PCA Stadium, and feeds directly into IT City and Aerocity, the employment corridor that has driven much of the region's absorption over the past decade. ISB Mohali and IISER anchor an institutional presence of national standing. VR Punjab and Elante cover organised retail at either end.

That combination, international airport access, a functioning office corridor, institutions that draw people from across the country, and organised retail, all inside a ten-kilometre radius is difficult to find anywhere in North India outside the metros. It is the structural reason Sector 78 pricing has held through cycles that were considerably less kind to less connected pockets of the Tricity market.

For an investor, connectivity of that kind does two things. It supports rental demand from a professional tenant base renewed continuously by the airport corridor and the IT employment cluster. And it limits downside, because the fundamentals that make the location work are physical infrastructure rather than sentiment.

There is a second and less discussed feature of the Mohali market: the shortage at the top of the size ladder. Large-format luxury apartments above 3,000 sq ft remain thinly supplied across the city, even as the buyer profile that wants them, upgrade buyers moving out of independent floors and kothis, and NRI families buying at a distance, has grown steadily.

The newest entrant to the sector speaks directly to that gap. Ananda Crown, which received Punjab RERA registration on 17 August 2026 under number PBRERA-SAS81-PR1421-082026, runs to four towers of 29 storeys with a unit mix opening at 2,425 sq ft for a 3 BHK and extending to 3,250 sq ft at 4 BHK and 4,100 sq ft at 5 BHK. At 29 storeys, the towers will be the tallest in Mohali's older, fully developed sectors.

Unusually for the region, those four towers stand free of one another, no connecting podium, no bridge, no shared walls. The four share a single common clubhouse at ground level, with a lagoon pool at grade and a Sky Island deck above carrying the elevated leisure programme.

The free-standing arrangement has an implication that matters beyond aesthetics. Apartments that open on more than one face and here, wrap-around balconies and corner formats run through the mix, are easier to let and easier to resell than those in a connected slab, where a proportion of units inevitably face inward into structure. Over a holding period, that difference shows up in vacancy and in exit price.

Several other specifications carry weight in a resale conversation. Floor-to-floor height is 11.5 feet, among the highest in the Tricity market and impossible to add later. Density is held at approximately 70 dwelling units per acre. Parking runs to roughly 2.5 spaces per unit with the entire ground floor kept vehicle-free. The site carries around 600 feet of frontage, is enclosed on three sides, and currently has no high-rise standing in its immediate vicinity.

The professional team is a Delhi-led roster: architecture by Vijay Kataria of IE Design, structure by Ajay Gupta of Perspective Ideas, MEP by Anand Havelia of CESPL, landscape by Suneet Mohindru of Oracles Landscape Design, and elevation, interior, and clubhouse design by Harkaran Boparai of HBS Studio, Delhi and Dubai. For an investor assessing execution risk on a developer's first project in a new market, the consultant roster is a more useful indicator than most brochure content.

Construction is already underway rather than pending approval. A project with visible site progress at the point of registration carries a materially different risk profile from one where registration precedes the first excavation.

Ananda Crown is the Ananda Group's first project outside Bathinda, where the group has an established delivery record. It is led by co-founders Anuj Bansal, an IIT Delhi and Babson College alumnus with thirteen years in real estate across three countries, and Sahil Aggarwal, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and HEC Paris.

RERA registration is the point at which a project becomes accessible rather than aspirational. Plans, timelines and escrow obligations are now filed and public, and can be checked by anyone considering the address.

Sector 78 has never been short of towers. What the market rewards is the ones that finish.

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