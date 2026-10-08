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Home / Business / Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation and Lakshya Drive Responsible Waste Management During Tirupati Brahmotsavam

Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation and Lakshya Drive Responsible Waste Management During Tirupati Brahmotsavam

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PTI
Updated At : 12:01 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Part of Maidaan Saaf campaign, initiative implemented at Tirumala to encourage visitors to collect and responsibly dispose of packaging waste

Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, India --- Business Wire India

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Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation, in partnership with Lakshya - A Society for Social and Environmental Development and in collaboration with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), implemented a waste management initiative during the Tirupati Brahmotsavam 2026 at Tirumala. The first such initiative undertaken during the festival, the programme focused on encouraging responsible waste management practices and supporting cleaner surroundings across key high-footfall areas.

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As part of the intervention, reusable collection bags were also distributed among visitors, providing them with a simple way to collect packaging waste generated during their visit and carry it for responsible disposal. The approach encouraged people to actively participate in managing the waste generated while supporting cleaner surroundings during the large-scale celebrations.

Dr. Sumant Shekhar, Lakshya NGO, said, “Working closely with pilgrims on-ground showed us that when people are provided with the right means and encouraged to participate, responsible waste management can become an integral part of the festival experience. We are glad to partner with Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation to implement this effort on-ground. The initiative received strong visibility among pilgrims and visitors throughout the festival and was appreciated by officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.”

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According to Devyani R L Rana, Vice President- Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, “At Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation, we have been working with communities and partners at the grassroots to integrate responsible and structured waste management at some of India’s most visited cultural destinations. As part of our ongoing Maidaan Saaf campaign, we are bringing this effort to Tirupati Brahmotsavam for the first time this year. By working closely with pilgrims, local communities and partners on-ground, we hope to make waste disposal more visible and participative part of the pilgrimage experience.”

The Tirupati initiative extends Maidaan Saaf’s focus on community participation to another high-footfall religious destination, demonstrating how simple, practical interventions can inspire awareness and long term behaviour change towards waste management.

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Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation, in partnership with Lakshya and TTD, distributed reusable collection bags to visitors to support responsible disposal of packaging waste

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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