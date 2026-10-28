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Home / Business / Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation Supports Responsible PET Waste Management During Navratri Celebrations in Vadodara

Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation Supports Responsible PET Waste Management During Navratri Celebrations in Vadodara

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ANI
Updated At : 10:47 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 28: As part of its efforts to integrate responsible waste management into India's cultural celebrations, Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation, in collaboration with Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) and NGO partner Lakshya, is facilitating a PET waste collection drive at the Lukshmi Vilas Palace Heritage pandal in Vadodara from October 11 to 19, 2026. Undertaken as part of the Maidaan Saaf campaign, the initiative aims to encourage responsible PET waste disposal and promote greater awareness of waste management practices among visitors attending the festivities.

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With the venue expected to witness an estimated footfall of 35,000 visitors per day, the initiative seeks to integrate responsible waste collection into a high-footfall cultural gathering, encouraging visitors to play an active role in keeping festive spaces clean. Through on-ground collection efforts and community engagement, the initiative aims to reinforce the importance of responsible waste disposal during large-scale public celebrations.

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Devyani R L Rana, Vice President - Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, “India's cultural celebrations bring together communities at an extraordinary scale, making responsible waste management an important consideration in how these gatherings are organised. Through Maidaan Saaf, we are working with local partners to integrate responsible waste collection into high-footfall events and encourage greater awareness around disposal practices. Our initiative in Vadodara builds on this approach, bringing the focus on waste management into the heart of the Navratri celebrations.”

Himanshu Sekhar Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, “Navratri in Vadodara is a vibrant expression of Gujarat’s cultural traditions and community spirit, and we are pleased to support efforts to keep these celebrations clean and responsible. Through Maidaan Saaf and GreenSweep, we aim to make used PET bottle collection an integral part of the festive experience, encouraging visitors to participate in responsible disposal and ensuring that collected bottles can be channelled for recycling. We believe that simple, accessible interventions, backed by strong local partnerships, can help build greater awareness around post-consumer packaging management.”

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Dr. Sumant Shekhar, Founder & CEO at Lakshya- A Society for Social and Environmental Development, “During large-scale celebrations such as Navratri, making responsible waste disposal accessible to visitors is an important part of managing waste at public venues. Through this initiative at the Lukshmi Vilas Palace Heritage pandal, we are supporting on-ground efforts to encourage the responsible disposal of PET bottles. We hope to make visitors more conscious of their role in keeping shared spaces clean and demonstrate how everyday actions can contribute to more responsible festive celebrations.”

The Navratri activation is part of the broader efforts undertaken by Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) to integrate responsible waste management into India's diverse cultural celebrations. Through initiatives across festivals and public gatherings, the Foundation works with implementing partners and local stakeholders to encourage community participation and strengthen awareness around responsible waste disposal.

By bringing such interventions to prominent cultural gatherings, the initiative seeks to demonstrate how collaborative action can contribute to cleaner public spaces while preserving the vibrancy and spirit of India's festivals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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