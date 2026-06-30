Anant Announces Enhanced Merit Scholarships to Increase Access to Design Education

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 30: As design emerges as a mainstream discipline and a key enabler of national growth, Anant National University announces an expanded merit-based scholarship framework, offering up to 100 percent tuition and hostel fee waivers to students who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance in Class 12 and other national-level competitive examinations.

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The initiative reflects Anant's commitment to making quality design education accessible to deserving students from diverse backgrounds and ensuring that financial constraints do not become a barrier to pursuing higher education in design. As India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, there is an increasing need for a future-ready workforce equipped with creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Design education plays a vital role in nurturing these capabilities and preparing students to address complex challenges across sectors.

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With design being recognised as a discipline that influences products, systems, space, technologies and communities, the interest in formal design education is steadily growing. However, financial constraints may limit access to quality education for many deserving students. Anant's scholarship initiative aims to bridge this gap.

The students get to thrive in Anant's interdisciplinary environment that emphasises hands-on and experiential learning, community immersion, innovation and critical thinking. Supported by a flexible curriculum that enables students to create their own learning pathway, infrastructure that aids creativity and innovation and a global pool of experienced faculty, Anant's learning ecosystem prepares students for future-proof careers.

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Through this initiative, Anant National University aims not only to widen access to quality design education but also to contribute to building a more diverse, inclusive and future-ready community of designers, innovators and changemakers capable of shaping solutions for a rapidly evolving world.

About Anant National University

Anant National University, India's premier design university, is dedicated to training students to devise solutions for global problems. Anant follows the DesignX pedagogy, where 'X' is the symbol drawn from mathematics, representing enhancement. This new learning approach multiplies traditional design pedagogy with liberal arts disciplines, emerging technologies and knowledge drawn from hands-on community experiences to help understand our world better and to devise impactful solutions.

Our multidisciplinary undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in design, architecture, climate action and visual arts harness knowledge from various disciplines and traditional practices to integrate it with cutting-edge technology to address diverse challenges.

Anant National University has been recognised as the Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat, highlighting our efforts to provide our students with world-class education, innovative pedagogy, high employability and enhanced entrepreneurial and research opportunities. Anant has also received the prestigious '5-Star Rating' in the category of Architecture and a '4-Star Rating' in the University category in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) 2023-24. These recognitions reinforce our commitment to creating a world-class institution of great eminence and excellence.

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