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Home / Business / Anant National University Hosts Mass Timber Workshop 2026, Championing Sustainable Construction and a Greener Future

Anant National University Hosts Mass Timber Workshop 2026, Championing Sustainable Construction and a Greener Future

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PTI
Updated At : 03:32 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir)

Anant National University co-hosted the Mass Timber Workshop 2026 on 24 and 25 September at its Ahmedabad campus. Organised by the US Softwood Export Council (SEC) and Anant National University, with support from the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) under the Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP), the workshop brought together stakeholders to explore the role of mass timber in advancing sustainable construction in India.

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Anant National University Hosts Mass Timber Workshop 2026, Championing Sustainable Construction and a Greener Future

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As the construction sector grows, the need for environmentally responsible building practices becomes increasingly important. Mass timber offers an opportunity to explore alternatives to conventional construction materials and contribute to a more sustainable built environment. The workshop encouraged dialogue and collaboration around the role of such materials in shaping the future of construction.

At Anant National University, sustainability is central to its vision for education and its commitment to creating a better future. The University supports initiatives that encourage students, faculty and industry partners to address real-world challenges through sustainable architecture, responsible material use, climate-conscious design and interdisciplinary research.

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The Mass Timber Workshop reflected this commitment by bringing together perspectives from academia and industry through discussions, knowledge-sharing and practical engagement. It provided a platform to explore how mass timber and other sustainable approaches can contribute to a more environmentally responsible built environment. Ahead of the workshop, participating Anant students also visited India’s landmark mass timber project in Umargam, Gujarat, gaining firsthand insights into the material’s practical applications.

By supporting initiatives such as this, Anant continues to create opportunities for its academic community to engage with emerging ideas and contribute to meaningful change. Through sustainability-focused learning, research and collaboration, the University remains committed to nurturing designers, architects and changemakers who can help build a more sustainable future.

About Anant National University

At Anant National University, education begins with a simple belief: the future will not be inherited. It will be purposefully designed.

Guided by the philosophy: Come, Create the New, Anant brings together learners who are curious about the world as it is, but also ambitious about what it could become. The University encourages students to look beyond conventional answers and engage with the complex challenges of our times: Ranging from climate and sustainability to cities, communities, systems and technologies.

Anant offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes across design, architecture, climate action and visual arts. Its approach combines academic rigour with studio-based learning, emerging technologies, research, entrepreneurship, Indigenous Knowledge Systems and hands-on engagement with communities. The goal is not only to build practical skills but also to train diligent professionals who can connect disciplines, understand context and create meaningful change.

Recognised as a Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat, Anant received a 5-Star Rating in Architecture and a 4-Star Rating in the University category under the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) 2023-24. These recognitions reflect Anant’s abiding commitment to build an innovating institution where creativity, sustainability, innovation and purpose come together to help shape a more thoughtful and resilient future.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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