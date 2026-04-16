Anant National University to Offer Up to 100% Scholarships to UCEED 2026 Rankers

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 16: Anant National University announces a merit-based scholarship initiative for UCEED 2026 rank holders, offering up to 100% scholarships for candidates securing AIR up to 250. These candidates will be offered a complete tuition fee and hostel fee waiver. Additionally, the initiative provides a tiered scholarship structure for ranks up to 2500, extending support to a wider pool of deserving students.

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In addition, UCEED-qualified candidates will receive a waiver of the ADEPT entrance test and a direct interview opportunity for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme. This streamlined pathway recognises the rigour of UCEED and reflects Anant's approach to identifying and nurturing design aptitude through multiple entry routes.

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This initiative is part of Anant's broader commitment to ensuring that talented students have access to world-class design education, regardless of financial background. Alongside merit-based scholarships, the University offers need-based financial support, ranging from partial to full tuition fee waivers, as assessed by the Financial Aid Committee. A candidate's financial capacity is evaluated holistically, considering factors such as family income, savings, investments and education loans.

"In line with Anant's vision, we are making a strategic investment in talent by offering up to 100% scholarships, including residential accommodation. This initiative is designed to ensure that the brightest minds choose design, strengthen the pipeline of future-ready professionals, and elevate standards across the discipline," says Yuvarajsinh Zala, Chief Finance and Accounts Officer and Head, Office of Human Resources.

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The University also extends dedicated support to the families of defence personnel through a structured scholarship framework, offering up to 100% scholarships.

Together, these initiatives reflect Anant's academic philosophy that access to quality design education should not be limited by financial constraints. They underscore the University's commitment to enabling talented students from across financial, linguistic, geographic and cultural backgrounds to pursue design education and build meaningful, future-ready careers.

For more details click on https://www.anu.edu.in/.

About Anant National University

Anant National University, India's premier design university, is dedicated to training students to devise solutions for global problems. Anant follows the DesignX pedagogy, where 'X' is the symbol drawn from mathematics, representing enhancement. This new learning approach multiplies traditional design pedagogy with liberal arts disciplines, emerging technologies and knowledge drawn from hands-on community experiences to help understand our world better and to devise impactful solutions.

Our multidisciplinary undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in design, architecture, climate action and visual arts harness knowledge from various disciplines and traditional practices to integrate it with cutting-edge technology to address diverse challenges. We train our designers to become solutionaries -- revolutionary thinkers with a solution-oriented mindset.

Anant National University has been recognised as the Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat, highlighting our efforts to provide our students with world-class education, innovative pedagogy, high employability and enhanced entrepreneurial and research opportunities. Anant has also received the prestigious '5-Star Rating' in the category of Architecture and a '4-Star Rating' in the University category in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) 2023-24. These recognitions reinforce our commitment to creating a world-class institution of great eminence and excellence.

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