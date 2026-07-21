Anant Raj board approves demerger to create two focused listed entities for realty, data centre businesses

New Delhi [India] July 21 (ANI): Anant Raj Limited on Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a Composite Scheme of Arrangement to separate its data centre and cloud services business from its core real estate and infrastructure operations, with the restructuring aimed at creating two independently focused listed companies.

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Under the proposed scheme, Anant Raj will continue to focus on real estate and infrastructure development, while its data centre and cloud operations will be consolidated under Ashok Cloud Pvt Limited, which will emerge as a dedicated digital infrastructure and cloud services company.

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The scheme has been approved under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, and is subject to necessary statutory, regulatory and judicial approvals, including those from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), SEBI, stock exchanges, shareholders, creditors and other applicable authorities.

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"By bringing together the data centre and cloud services operations currently housed across Anant Raj Ltd and Anant Raj Cloud Pvt Ltd under one roof, we are creating a more focused and scalable platform that will be well-positioned to attract investments, pursue strategic partnerships, and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the digital infrastructure sector," said Amit Sarin, Managing Director, Anant Raj Ltd.

Anant Raj Limited will retain its portfolio across residential townships, luxury housing, commercial developments and hospitality projects, while Ashok Cloud will focus on data centres, co-location services, sovereign public cloud offerings, AI-ready cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery and data recovery services, cloud migration and data backup solutions.

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The company said the restructuring reflects the evolution of the Group's businesses into two distinct platforms with different growth drivers, capital requirements and operating models.

"Our real estate, infrastructure business and Data Centre & Cloud Services Business have evolved into two distinct platforms, each with its own growth trajectory, operational priorities, and capital needs," Sarin said.

The proposed demerger is expected to provide both businesses with dedicated management teams, independent strategic direction and greater operational focus, while allowing investors to separately evaluate and value the real estate and digital infrastructure businesses.

The company said the restructuring would also simplify the corporate structure, improve transparency and decision-making, and provide the cloud business greater flexibility to attract sector-focused investors, strategic partners, acquisitions and growth capital.

Under the proposed arrangement, eligible shareholders of Anant Raj Limited will receive one fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 2 each in Ashok Cloud Pvt Limited for every one fully paid-up equity share of the same face value held in Anant Raj Limited.

The company said the proposed restructuring is designed to enhance operational agility and unlock long-term value for shareholders and other stakeholders. (ANI)

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