Ananta Press and Crafted by Vikrant announces the Winners of Ananta Press Sahitya Ratna Awards and National Young Author’s Awards 2026

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New Delhi [India], September 10: The Ananta Press Sahitya Ratna Award is India's most trusted and authentic platform for recognizing literary excellence. We are proud to announce that our selection process has reached its conclusion, uniting all of our esteemed winners. We have carefully curated the best and most underrated books across every category—works that truly deserve your attention. Founded and presented by Crafted by Vikrant, under the leadership of Vikrant Singh Thakur, this award celebrates exceptional talent. We extend our warmest congratulations to all the authors who nominated their work; after an extensive and complex evaluation, we have officially selected the winners of the Ananta Press Sahitya Ratna Award. Below are the names of the recognized authors and their respective titles, all of which are available on Amazon and Flipkart. We highly encourage you to support and connect with these authors by sharing your feedback and leaving a review on Amazon after reading their books.

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In another exciting development for the Ananta Press Sahitya Ratna Award, Ananta Press has proudly collaborated with the National Young Authors Launchpad. We are thrilled to announce that an exclusive offline event will take place at IIT Delhi on the 13th of September. Through this initiative, we have identified 21 exceptional winners who will be joining us. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all of these winners once again. This prestigious event is being expertly managed and coordinated by Chhavi Mehta and Vikrant Singh Thakur.

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Ananta Press Sahitya Ratna Awards- Winners

* Farah Mahmood for The Anatomy of a Breaking Heart

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* Ankita Dahiya for The Friend Within

* Sk Arman Alam (Askrmnl) for Truth Of Reality

* Jyoti Mansukhani for Nrityakarmi

* Samhita Chaudhuri for NrityaKarmi

* Harihara Arun Somasankar G for Finally Us

* Rahul Ram for The Swipe That Changed It All

* Rahul Singh Gautam for Kagaj Par Jo Thahar Gaya

* Srikar Chitta for The Odious Orphanage of Pape City

* Ekta Kapoor Jhamb for The Autumn

* Abhineet Garg for Nidhivan: The Forest of Eternal Raas Leela

* Pradeep Kumar for Second Innings: The Story Of Awesome Bros

* Dr. Sushrut Almast for Bollywood Outsider - A Success Story

* Kanika Saxena for The Ravana Within: Slay Your Inner Demons

* Dr. Rakesh PS for Echoes from the Atoll: Inside India's First TB-Free Islands

* Munmun Das Neogi for Ahamasmi Yodha - When the God Chooses To Be a Warrior

* Sapna Tiwari for The Other Me: A Dream That Is Real

* Shamayita Mukherjee for When We Met At That Morning!!

* Sunil Deshpande for ORGAN DONATION: A Social Perspective, Guiding Tips For Social workers, Activists and Co-ordinators

* Col Madhur Goyal, SM for Kaśmīra: Ashoka and the Crescent

* Anoop Shanker Madan for BCD - BIRTH.CHOICE.DEATH:

* -Dr.Chandra Prakash Sharma- Amritva ki khoj

* Prashant Gunjan for KAAM: The Desire That Destroys: A Journey into the Dark Side of Human Desires (English Edition)

* Dhanashree Ganatra for Ripples Of Tranquil

* Aadhya Patel for Weirdly Indian

* Shrikant Kallurkar for lead from within

* Mekala Chitravel for Sowganthi

* Shri Upendra Nath Rath for Reflections of Wisdom

* M.S. Hashley for MY ORCHID

* Anoop Babu for The God Algorithm

* Richa Srivastava for Lord Shiva - The “Intense” Lover (Not A Fiction)

* Gazala Shahin for Echoes of Heart - A Journey of Healing, Family, and Love

* Mitisha Mukherji for It's All About Love: From an incomplete wish to a complete story

* Pradev Karan - Being a Big Brother (B³)

* Dr. Pankaj Sudan – Aao Chalein

* Sandesh Raaje – Shastriya aur Up-Shastriya Gayan mein Tabla Sangat

* Rajeev Kumar Dubey – Gita: Verses of Eternity

* Archana Jain – Fungibility: The Art & Science of Adding Value Anywhere

* Prashantha Naveen Karkera - Hijack: And Its Repercussions

* M C R Sesha - NAIMISHA - GOD'S OWN STORY - THE END GAME: Check, Check and Mate

* Syeda Faiza for EMPOWERED: Leadership and Self Awareness for Women

* Harrshad Badage for IRA Book Harrshad Badage

* Sushil Kumar Srivastava for 60 ke baad zindagi shuru hoti hai

* Sushil Kumar Srivastava for 10 Habits of Happy People

Winners of National Young Author’s Awards 2026

* Annem saad for Machines, Meteorited & More

* Dr. Devika S for As Long As It’s Black

* Rahul Manghat for A Story Written

* Sanjeev Panackal Thomas for Half Footed Thomas

* Apeksha Gupta for You Have to Decide

* Chella Pandian Pitchai for Find your Next Best Version ( NBV)

* Vandana Mehrotra for You Can Do it

* Glenville Ashby for Finding Mother (English and Hindi Edition)

* Satya Sidhartha Panda for The HR CASELETS HANDBOOK

* Dr Abraham George for The Grace of Little Things

* Deven U Pandey for Salary to Crorepati

* Bhoomika Garg for The Competency Mirage

* Kkian Kathuria for My Big Dreams

* Nitara Chowdhary for Nutty Adventures

* Anaya Chawla for Tiny Pieces Of Forever

* Reyan Dhillon for Spiky and the Underwater Bunker

* Norah Bhutani for The Secrets of Egypt

* Aahana Jaideep for What People Call Home

* Aryan Bansal for Beige with a splash of Scarlette

* Kimayra for 50 Million Tears

* Aayat Suri for Sparkle like Taylor

Once again, a heartfelt congratulations to all the brilliant winners for their outstanding literary contributions. On behalf of Ananta Press founder Vikrant Singh Thakur and co-organizer Chhavi Mehta, we thank you for being a vital part of this remarkable journey. Your dedication to storytelling is what makes platforms like this possible. We look forward to celebrating your well-deserved success, both online and at our upcoming event in Delhi, and we cannot wait to see where your literary journey takes you next.

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