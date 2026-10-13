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Home / Business / Ananya Gupta's Three Bleeding Crowns: Three Men, One City, and a Buried Secret

Ananya Gupta's Three Bleeding Crowns: Three Men, One City, and a Buried Secret

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PTI
Updated At : 12:38 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Some cities wear their history openly, using monuments and plaques. Baltimore, in Ananya Gupta's crime thriller, keeps its history buried beneath the beautiful skyline, much like the damage in an old building hidden beneath a fresh coat of paint. Three Bleeding Crowns, published with Nu Voice Press, is a novel about what happens when such secrets finally come to light.

A missing mother draws an ordinary teenager into a deadly conspiracy that intertwines with a veteran journalist's investigation and an FBI agent's unfinished past. The result is a fast-paced, multi-perspective crime thriller that blends investigative journalism, police procedural and broader conspiracies into a gritty, cinematic story set against the decaying heart of Baltimore.

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The three protagonists are Emmet Hoover, a veteran journalist sidelined at a paper chasing clicks; Justin Yancey, an FBI agent and former soldier haunted by an enemy he thought he had left behind; and Ray Chelms, a sheltered nineteen-year-old searching for his missing mother. Their investigations begin separately and gradually converge into one overarching conspiracy.

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The novel balances emotional family drama with large-scale crime-thriller stakes, and it explores the intersections of journalism, law enforcement and organised crime. Its layered mysteries involve missing persons, political corruption and internationally powerful people. Strong, cinematic action sequences unfold across docks, bridges, abandoned buildings and train yards. Baltimore itself, dark and atmospheric, functions almost as a character.

The tone throughout is dark and noir-leaning, with corruption and moral ambiguity running beneath every storyline. Readers of Michael Connelly, Don Winslow and Terry Hayes, or viewers of True Detective and Narcos, will recognise the territory. The multiple protagonists and serialised structure would suit a multi-season series as well as the page.

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In this version of Baltimore, the greater danger is not discovering the truth but surviving long enough to tell it. Gupta wrote the novel in the gaps between his travels, and the three-strand structure reflects his stated aim of showing how another person's point of view can be understood.

Three Bleeding Crowns asks a question that outlasts its plot: when a city has spent decades burying its own secrets, is uncovering the truth even the hard part, or is it just staying alive long enough to say it out loud?

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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