Anarock Acquires 51% Stake in Architecture & Interior Design Firm, DSP Design Associates

"A natural expansion of our real estate ecosystem” - Anuj Puri

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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Anarock, one of India’s leading real estate services companies, today announced the acquisition of a 51% stake in DSP Design Associates, a multidisciplinary architecture, master planning, and interior design practice. This deal brings together real estate advisory & transaction capabilities of Anarock Group with over three decades of design legacy of DSP, which we believe positions the combined entity to offer clients an integrated, end-to-end real estate & design proposition across India and select overseas markets.

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DSP Design Associates, over the years has built a strong presence across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, NCR, and Hyderabad, supported by 320+ professionals in India. The firm has delivered over 1,000 projects across geographies and is ranked 42nd-largest architectural practice globally on the WA100 2026 list, and 5th-largest interior design firm on International Giants List 2026.

DSP will continue to be led by its founding leadership with overarching guidance from Anarock, ensuring continuity in brand, management, client relationships and design excellence culture following the transaction.

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Anuj Puri, Founder & Chairman, Anarock Group

"DSP's design pedigree and blue-chip client base make it a natural extension of the Anarock real estate ecosystem. It is a logical fit for and furtherance of our Project Management & Engineering Services (PMES) and advisory business lines and allows us to scale faster while staying true to and amplifying scope of services we offer to our clients. Together, we can offer developers and corporates a seamless journey from site selection and transactions to design and build, unlocking significant value across the asset lifecycle," said Anuj Puri, Founder & Chairman, Anarock Group.

"This partnership allows us to scale higher and faster while staying true to the design philosophy and client relationships we have built over decades. While the foundation we have built remains unchanged, Anarock now gives us the platform to expand across new geographies and service lines," said Bimal Desai, Co-Founder and Principal, DSP Design Associates.

DSP's practice spans three core capabilities - master planning, architecture, and interior design & design-build services across commercial IT parks, mixed-use developments, residential, retail and hospitality sectors, with over 125 million sft of ongoing projects. On the commercial side, the firm has worked with CapitaLand, Mapletree, Sattva, Tata Realty, Bagmane Developers & Purvankara, to name a few. On residential and mixed-use projects, DSP has worked with leading developers including Adani Realty, L&T Realty, Emaar and Piramal Realty, among others.

The firm's interior design arm has worked with 50 Fortune 500 companies, offering both design consultancy and design-and-build services through a curated contractor panel, with marquee clients spread across global technology, financial and professional services, and life-sciences organisations.

About Anarock

Anarock is one of the leading independent real estate services companies operating across India and the Middle East. Established in 2017, Anarock draws upon a legacy of over three decades of real estate expertise and advises clients across various property sectors including residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, land, industrial and flexible workspaces.

With a team of over 2,300 professionals as of March 31, 2026, Anarock delivers integrated real estate solutions spanning investment banking, bespoke research, strategic advisory and valuations, project management and engineering services and enterprise community management. Backed by predictive AI/ML models and generative AI tools, CRM infrastructure and deep and long-standing relationships with developers, corporate occupiers, investors and government bodies, the Company combines market intelligence, technology and disciplined execution which we believe creates long-term value across the real estate lifecycle.

For more information, please visit www.anarock.com

About DSP Design Associates

DSP Design Associates is an Indian-born global architecture, master planning and interior design practice with over three decades of cumulative experience and 360-degree capability spanning architecture, interior design, design-and-build, master planning and smart building advisory. Operating across Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad, the firm serves commercial, corporate, residential, and hospitality clients globally and holds a 49% stake in Education Design International (EDI), a company specialising & focusing on educational institutions designs globally.

For more information, please visit www.dspdesign.co

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