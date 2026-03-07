GTF Technologies

New Delhi [India], March 7: Heights Group proudly announces two ambitious and deeply researched web series -- Ancient Temples of Bharat and Veer Jawaan , conceptualized and produced by Kaifi Bharti, Founder of Heights Group.

For the past three years, Kaifi Bharti has been deeply involved in the writing, research, and detailed treatment of both projects, crafting them into cinematic narratives designed for national and global audiences. With development in advanced stages, both series are scheduled to go on floors in July 2026.

Ancient Temples of Bharat explores India's most sacred and architecturally magnificent temples, decoding ancient engineering brilliance, astronomical precision, hidden symbolism, temple economies, and civilizational philosophies embedded in stone. It presents temples not merely as places of worship, but as living institutions of knowledge, science, and community.

Veer Jawaan, a 16-episode tribute series, honors the untold stories of India's bravest martyrs from the Indian Armed Forces, capturing not just battlefield heroism but the human spirit behind the uniform. Each story stands as a reminder that martyrdom is not an abstract word, it is a life interrupted, a family forever changed, and a nation forever indebted. Veer Jawaan does not ask for applause.It asks for remembrance. Sixteen stories. Sixteen sacrifices.One eternal salute.

2026 marks a defining year for Heights Group as it expands aggressively into films, premium web series, and large-scale cinematic storytelling. The company's vision is to build globally competitive Indian content rooted in culture, courage, and civilizational depth. With a strong development slate of feature films and original series in the pipeline, Heights Group aims to position itself as a powerhouse studio delivering meaningful, high-impact entertainment across OTT platforms and international markets.

Under Kaifi Bharti's leadership, the focus remains clear , tell powerful Indian stories with global scale, authenticity, and world-class production values.

