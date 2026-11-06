Andavi Acquires Infilect Bringing Together Visual & Agentic AI and Retail Execution For Consumer Goods and Beverage Companies

PNN

New York [US], November 6: Andavi Solutions Inc., a US-based provider of Sales Force Automation and commercial execution solutions for consumer goods and beverage companies, today announced the acquisition of Infilect Technologies, a visual intelligence and Agentic AI company serving consumer goods, beverage and retail businesses globally.

The acquisition brings together complementary technology capabilities, global expertise and a shared ambition to advance the next generation of AI-powered retail execution. By combining Andavi’s Sales Force Automation platform with Infilect’s advanced image recognition, computer vision, visual intelligence and Agentic AI capabilities, the companies aim to strengthen how consumer goods and beverage businesses monitor, manage and optimize their field and retail operations.

Infilect will operate independently as an Andavi company, with its product, team and existing customer relationships continuing to grow and expand. For Infilect, becoming part of Andavi provides an opportunity to accelerate its Agentic AI roadmap, extend its global market presence and bring its technology to a broader enterprise customer base. The combined organisation will also focus on strengthening sales and customer support capabilities across the USA, LATAM, Europe and APAC to support global customer engagements and expansion.

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Bringing together complementary technology capabilities

Conceptualised in 2018 by two IBM Research Scientists, Infilect has developed technology that transforms images, videos and documents captured across retail environments and workflows into actionable business intelligence. Its flagship product, InfiViz, uses AI-powered computer vision to analyse store shelves, backbars, menus and other retail touchpoints, identifying SKUs, facings, pricing, product availability, share of shelf, planogram compliance and competitor activity.

Serving more than 40 customers across over 20 countries, Infilect’s technology supports field operations spanning tens of thousands of stores and processes millions of images, videos and text records.

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Andavi’s Sales Force Automation platform supports sales workflows, field force management and commercial execution for over 300 customers. Together, the complementary capabilities will connect field execution with visual intelligence and AI-led insights, providing businesses with greater visibility across retail operations.

The combined technology proposition will help brands monitor merchandising, pricing, product availability and competitive activity, while enabling field teams to respond more effectively to execution gaps and opportunities at the point of engagement.

Accelerating the next generation of Agentic AI

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As businesses move beyond traditional automation towards more intelligent and agentic workflows, the ability to interpret market conditions and translate insights into timely actions is becoming increasingly important. From identifying out-of-stock products and recommending replenishment to monitoring pricing and merchandising compliance, agentic capabilities can help businesses improve responsiveness, field productivity and commercial decision-making. This also includes agentic workflow automation for planogram management, packaging artwork compliance, marketing creative management, Digital Shelf and GEO visibility, and trade document automation.

The combined technology roadmap will focus on developing increasingly intelligent, connected and AI-led workflows for brands, distributors, merchandising agencies and retailers.

Andavi and Infilect have already begun integrating their technologies. The combined solution is currently in production with several beverage customers, with AI models trained for beverage-specific categories and informed by feedback from hundreds of field sales representatives.

Expanding global reach and delivering greater customer value

The acquisition also creates opportunities to expand market reach, accelerate product innovation and deliver a broader technology proposition to customers across geographies.

Andavi customers will gain access to Infilect’s visual intelligence capabilities through its plug-and-play SDKs, APIs and InfiViz dashboards, alongside opportunities to adopt AI-led workflows for artwork and creative management.

Infilect’s broader product portfolio includes InfiGram for planogram management, InfiProof for packaging artwork compliance, InfiArt for marketing creative management, InfiCite for Digital Shelf and GEO visibility, and InfiTrade for trade document automation that Andavi’s customers will benefit from.

The companies will pursue an integrated technology roadmap spanning field force management, image recognition, pricing, promotion and revenue management, with the objective of enabling a more connected commercial execution ecosystem.

Nina Vellayan, CEO of Andavi Solutions, said: “This acquisition represents an important milestone in our vision to build a comprehensive technology platform for commercial execution and growth. Infilect’s capabilities in image recognition, visual intelligence and Agentic AI complement our Sales Force Automation platform and strengthen our ability to help customers turn market visibility into meaningful action. Together, we see a significant opportunity to accelerate innovation and deliver greater value to consumer goods and beverage companies.”

Vijay Gabale, Co-founder and CPTO of Infilect, said: “We started Infilect with the vision of giving consumer goods companies eyes in every store. Joining Andavi gives us the opportunity to take this vision much further. By combining our visual intelligence and Agentic AI capabilities with Andavi’s commercial execution platform, we can accelerate our technology roadmap, expand our global reach and bring more intelligent, actionable solutions to customers.”

Anand Prabhu Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO of Infilect, said: “We have built Infilect with a strong technology foundation, a global customer base and a deep understanding of the challenges facing consumer goods and beverage companies. Andavi provides the scale, ecosystem and long-term opportunity to build on that foundation. Most importantly, our customers will continue to have the products, people and support they know, while benefiting from an expanded technology proposition and greater opportunities for innovation.”

Read more about it here: https://andavisolutions.com/news/andavi-solutions-acquires-infilect-to-expand-ai-powered-retail-execution-and-agentic-ai-capabilities/

About Andavi Solutions

Andavi Solutions provides an end-to-end commercial execution platform helping beverage and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies improve sales execution, trade promotion, pricing, market visibility and revenue growth.

Learn more at https://andavisolutions.com/

About Infilect

Infilect is a Bengaluru and US-based visual intelligence and Agentic AI company serving consumer goods, alco-beverage, distribution and retail businesses. Its products, led by InfiViz, transform images, videos and documents into actionable intelligence for field teams and headquarters across more than 20 countries.

Learn more at www.infilect.com.

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