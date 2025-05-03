DT
Andhra Pradesh government signs deal to build AI-powered transmedia city ‘Creatorland’

The project — which will include theme parks, gaming zones, and global cinema co-production zones — aims to drive job creation, skill development, tourism and digital innovation
PTI
Amaravati, Updated At : 05:00 PM May 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
The Andhra Pradesh government signed a deal at the ongoing WAVES Summit in Mumbai to set up a Transmedia Entertainment City in the state. The project — which will include theme parks, gaming zones, and global cinema co-production zones — aims to drive job creation, skill development, tourism and digital innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, which is being held from May 1 to 4.

The state signed the agreement with CreativeLand Asia for the Transmedia Entertainment City, to be called Creatorland.

“Partnering with CreativeLand Asia marks an exciting milestone in our efforts to open up the state for film and entertainment tourism. This MoU is more than an infrastructure project — it is a commitment to creating an enabling ecosystem for talent, innovation and tourism,” said Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister K Durgesh in a press release.

Creatorland is expected to attract investments of up to Rs 10,000 crore over the next six years. These funds will be directed towards the creation of a virtual studio complex powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and other futuristic technologies.

The entertainment hub is also expected to generate skilling and employment opportunities for youth from Andhra Pradesh and the rest of the country, across creative and tech domains, among other initiatives.

