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Home / Business / Andromeda Sales and Distribution to Facilitate Gold Loans for Businesses and Individuals This Festive Season

Andromeda Sales and Distribution to Facilitate Gold Loans for Businesses and Individuals This Festive Season

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ANI
Updated At : 04:52 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: With the festive season bringing increased financial requirements for households, traders and businesses across India, Andromeda Sales and Distribution Private Limited, operating under the brand name Andromeda Loans, is highlighting its existing gold loan distribution services to help individuals and businesses explore financing options through its lending partners.

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Gold loans can serve as a financing option for individuals seeking funds for planned expenses and for businesses looking to meet working capital requirements, purchase inventory, manage cash flow or address other business needs. By facilitating access to gold loan offerings from participating banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Andromeda aims to help customers explore suitable borrowing options based on their financial requirements and lender eligibility criteria.

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The festive period is an important time for many small businesses, retailers, traders and entrepreneurs, who may require additional liquidity to prepare for increased business activity. For individuals, gold loans may offer an option to raise funds against eligible gold jewellery while retaining ownership subject to the lender’s terms and conditions.

Andromeda Loans works with a network of lending institutions to facilitate access to a broad range of credit products. Through its established distribution network, the company connects prospective borrowers with lender offerings and assists them in exploring available financing solutions.

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“Gold loans can be a relevant financing option for individuals and businesses looking to address their financial requirements during the festive season. Our focus is on helping customers explore suitable options from our lending partners, whether they need funds for personal expenses, business working capital or other financial needs. Through our distribution network, we aim to make the process of exploring loan options more accessible to customers across India,” said Raoul Kapoor, Co-CEO, Andromeda Sales and Distribution Private Limited.

As customers evaluate their financing requirements this festive season, Andromeda encourages individuals and businesses to assess their needs, compare available lending options and understand the applicable interest rates, charges, repayment obligations and lender terms before proceeding with a loan application.

Gold loan availability, loan amounts, interest rates, valuation, documentation, and approval are subject to the respective lender’s policies and eligibility criteria.

Website: https://www.andromedaloans.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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