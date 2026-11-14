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Home / Business / Angel One becomes India's second-largest stockbroker with 69.98 lakh active clients

Angel One becomes India's second-largest stockbroker with 69.98 lakh active clients

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ANI
Updated At : 06:22 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Angel One Limited (NSE: ANGELONE, BSE: 543235) has emerged as India's second-largest stockbroker by active clients, according to the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) latest Report 1C. The company had 69.98 lakh active clients as of October 2026, accounting for 14.97 per cent of the exchange's total active client base of 4.67 crore.

Angel One added 2.43 lakh net active clients on the NSE during October, reflecting continued growth in retail investor participation and the rising adoption of technology-led investment platforms.

The company's overall client base grew 17.4 per cent year-on-year to 4.06 crore in October 2026, crossing the 4-crore milestone during the month. It also recorded gross client additions of 6.6 lakh, its highest in nine months.

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This milestone reinforces Angel One's expanding footprint in India's capital markets as the company continues to broaden its product suite to serve the complete financial needs of investors. From equities, mutual funds and corporate bonds to wealth management and US stock investing, Angel One is building a comprehensive, technology-driven financial services platform.

The company has also emerged as the second-largest contributor to incremental SIP registrations, underscoring the growing trust retail investors place in the platform.

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With its diversified offerings and commitment to democratising access to investing, Angel One is well-positioned to be the one-stop destination for every investor's financial journey.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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