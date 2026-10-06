Angel Tetarbe Receives International Fashion Style Icon of the Year 2026 Award in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Dubai-based actress and fashion personality Angel Tetarbe arrived in Mumbai to receive the “International Fashion Style Icon of the Year 2026” award, recognising her distinctive style, confidence and international presence.

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The award marks another milestone in Tetarbe’s journey across fashion, entertainment and international platforms. Known for her glamorous fashion presence and appearances across countries, she expressed gratitude on receiving the honour in Mumbai.

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“It is a great honour for me, and I sincerely thank IIFTA for presenting me with such a beautiful and prestigious award in Mumbai,” Angel said.

Angel Tetarbe is the daughter of Shri Ashok Kumar Tetarbe and Mrs. Jyotsna Bala Tetarbe. Her journey has taken her across several international cities and cultural landscapes. She spent four years in the United States, living in New York and Los Angeles, before relocating to Dubai to be closer to her parents.

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Over the years, Tetarbe has built an international profile through her involvement in fashion, pageantry and entertainment. She was previously honoured in the United States as an **International Peace Ambassador**.

Her association with international pageantry has also been an important part of her journey. Tetarbe won the **Miss Glamourfaceworld India** title and subsequently represented India at an international platform in Germany, where she emerged as a world-level winner representing the country.

Her international experiences, combined with her interest in fashion and entertainment, have contributed to a personal style that blends glamour with individuality. From New York and Los Angeles to Dubai and Mumbai, Tetarbe has continued to build her presence across different international platforms.

The **International Fashion Style Icon of the Year 2026** honour adds another achievement to Tetarbe’s growing profile and celebrates her individual sense of style, confidence and international presence.

With the latest recognition in Mumbai, Tetarbe continues to strengthen her association with fashion and entertainment while representing an increasingly global personal journey spanning India, the United States, Germany and the UAE.

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