SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Nutritech, a professional yeast biotechnology subsidiary under Angel Yeast (SSE: 600298), has been recognized for its Angel Human Health (AHH) yeast essence packaging design with a Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2026.

Advertisement

Design Inspired by Scientific Rigor and Modern Elegance Drawing inspiration from Angel Yeast's more than four decades of expertise in fermentation technology, the packaging design for AHH yeast essence translates the "Yeast Regeneration and Repair without Boundaries" concept into a compelling visual language. The design team consciously evoked the microscopic process of yeast cell division and budding, employing a minimalist visual of interlocking circles to show the moment of cell division, thereby conveying the product's core value: cellular level skin repair.

Advertisement

The symbolism of yeast cell division also communicates the form of a plump droplet of the yeast essence, echoing the product's highly pure, concentrated nature. The bottles containing the essence have a silhouette that tapers at the top and is full at the base, lending the packaging a sense of stability and dynamic three-dimensionality.

Advertisement

The design pairs pure white with luxurious gold accents, utilizing hot-stamping and embossing techniques to ultimately achieve a clean, professional aesthetic that balances minimalism with premium visual appeal.

Aesthetic Appeal Meets Functionality and Sustainability Going beyond visual appeal, AHH's packaging design prioritizes functionality and environmental responsibility. Serum products feature individually sealed, single-use ampoules that deliver precise dosing with every application. This design safeguards the stability of active ingredients, helps prevent contamination during use, and offers a compact, portable format that fits seamlessly into daily routines and travel alike.

Advertisement

For products such as toners, emulsions and cleansers, AHH adopts ergonomic, non-slip designs paired with pump dispensers equipped with removable locking clips. This thoughtful engineering effectively prevents accidental leakage during travel, ensuring that every product remains secure, easy to handle and convenient to use on the go.

In terms of sustainability, the packaging incorporates FSC-certified paper, soy-based inks, and recyclable plastics, striving to minimize the environmental footprint while maintaining product quality. By integrating these green design principles, AHH demonstrates its commitment to responsible packaging that protects both the product and the planet.

The Red Dot Award: A Global Mark of Trust "Winning the Red Dot Award is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of merging scientific rigor with modern elegance," said Zhou Chenpeng, General Manager of Angel Nutritech. "This recognition validates our belief that packaging is not just a container, but a crucial touchpoint in the consumer's skincare journey." The Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2026 recognition not only validates Angel Nutritech's design innovation and brand strength but also serves as a powerful indicator of the company's internal synergy, its commitment to design-driven value, and its deep focus on the consumer upgrade trend. The accolade reflects a coordinated effort across the organization, where design excellence is treated not as an afterthought but as a core driver of brand value.

Beyond the internal significance, the award adds a credible anchor of trust for the brand's communication in the global consumer market. As AHH continues to expand its international presence, this independent, internationally recognized honor strengthens consumer confidence in the quality and design integrity of the yeast essence series, supporting the brand's storytelling and market positioning on a worldwide stage.

Looking forward, the Angel Nutritech design team will continue its dedication to blending practical functionality with modern aesthetics, creating innovative product ranges that reflect the brand's warmth and infusing greater creative momentum into the company's development of high-quality yeast products.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)