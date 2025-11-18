DT
Anil Ambani skips ED summons for 2nd time

Anil Ambani skips ED summons for 2nd time

Says ready to depose virtually

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:01 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Industrialist Anil Ambani. File
Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani refused to appear before the ED in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case for the second time on Monday.

He said he was ready to depose before the federal probe agency via “virtual appearance/recorded video”, a statement he made when he skipped the summons the first time on November 14.

The ED had rejected Ambani's offer and issued him a fresh summons for Monday. Proceedings under the FEMA are civil in nature, as against the criminal processes under the anti-money laundering law.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, “Anil Ambani has offered to make himself available for the recording of his statement, at any date and time suitable to ED, via virtual appearance/recorded video.”. — PTI

