Anil Ambani will cooperate with ED investigations, notice pertains to FEMA, not PMLA: Spokesperson

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): A spokesperson for industrialist Anil D. Ambani on Friday said the Reliance ADA Group chairman has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) expressing his willingness to fully cooperate with the agency in connection with its summons.

According to the statement, aNIL Ambani has also offered to appear before the ED through virtual mode, citing readiness to assist with all queries.

The spokesperson highlighted that the ED notice pertains solely to a FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) inquiry and not to any probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as wrongly attributed by sections of the media without proper verification.

The statement said that, "ED summons to Anil D Ambani relates to a FEMA enquiry, and not a PMLA, as wrongly attributed by media without any diligence of facts."

It referred to the ED's media release of November 3, 2025, which said the matter relates to the Jaipur-Reengus highway project, a case that is 15 years old, dating back to 2010, and concerns issues linked to a road contractor.

The spokesperson for Anil Ambani stressed that the EPC contract awarded by Reliance Infrastructure for the JR Toll Road project was entirely domestic, with no foreign exchange component.

"This was a purely domestic contract with no foreign exchange component involved whatsoever" said Anil Ambani's spokesperson statement.

The project has been fully completed and has been under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) since 2021, the statement added.

Clarifying Anil Ambani's role, the spokesperson said he served as a non-executive director at Reliance Infrastructure between April 2007 and March 2022 and was never involved in the day-to-day operations of the company. Ambani is currently not a member of the company's board.

The statement highlights that "Anil D. Ambani is not a member of the Board of Reliance Infrastructure. He served the company for about fifteen years, from April 2007 to March 2022, only as a non-executive director, and was never involved in day-to-day management of the company." (ANI)

