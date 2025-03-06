Anil Kapoor Inaugurates the 19th Edition of Indian Ceramics Asia

PRNewswire

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 6: Indian Ceramics Asia, India's only B2B trade fair dedicated to the ceramics and brick industry, was inaugurated on March 5 at the Helipad Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The grand opening was graced by Anil Kapoor, an icon of excellence and reinvention, alongside esteemed industry leaders and international dignitaries.

In its latest edition, Indian Ceramics Asia 2025 unites over 250 brands and more than 10,000 visitors from India and abroad, showcasing state-of-the-art ceramics machinery, raw materials, and advanced manufacturing technologies during three days of business networking, knowledge exchange, and innovation.

The inauguration began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by legendary actor Anil Kapoor, alongside key dignitaries including:

- Bhupinder Singh, President - IMEA, Messe Muenchen & CEO, Messe Muenchen India

- Amen Liao - President, Unifair Exhibition Service Co. Ltd.

- Robert Schoenberger - Global Industry Lead, Messe Munchen Germany

- Antonietta Baccanari - Trade Commissioner, ITA - Italian Trade Agency, New Delhi Office and Coordinator for India Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

- Mukeshbhai Kundariya - President, Morbi Ceramic Manufacturers Association (MCMA)

- Kiritbhai Patel - President (Sanitaryware Division), Morbi Ceramic Manufacturers Association (MCMA)

- Haresh Bopaliya - President (Wall Tiles Division), Morbi Ceramic Manufacturers Association (MCMA)

- Sanjib Behra - Executive Director and State Level Coordinator - Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

- Dr. L K Sharma - Chief Executive Officer - Mahamana Ceramic Development Organization

- Dr. Chandresh Agarwal - Secretary- Gulf Countries Cooperation Chapter (GCC Chapter), Indian Ceramic Society

Delivering the opening address, Bhupinder Singh, President - IMEA, Messe Muenchen & CEO, Messe Muenchen India, emphasized the trade fair's key role in advancing the ceramics industry, "The ceramics industry has navigated significant challenges in recent years, yet its resilience and adaptability have kept it at the forefront on global stage. At Indian Ceramics Asia, progress is not just about showcasing technology--it's about knowledge-sharing, strategic partnerships, and unlocking global opportunities. As we observe groundbreaking innovations, industry-defining insights, and transformative collaborations over the next three days, this trade fair remains a catalyst for the industry's next phase of evolution, ensuring a future propelled by innovation and sustainability."

As the Chief Guest, Anil Kapoor shared his admiration for the industry's commitment. To add a lively touch to the event, he participated in a rapid-fire Q&A moderated by Bhupinder Singh, engaging the audience with his insights on technology, global opportunities, and innovation in ceramics manufacturing.

Highlighting the international participation at the event, Robert Schoenberger, Global Industry Lead, Messe Munchen Germany, stated, "The Indian ceramics industry is at a turning point, with local innovation and global collaboration redefining its growth trajectory. Indian Ceramics Asia 2025 is not just a trade fair--it's a global hub where businesses, technology providers, and suppliers come together to build the industry's future. This year's participation from international manufacturers, especially from Italy and Germany, highlights the strategic importance of India in the global ceramics supply chain."

Amen Liao - President, Unifair Exhibition Service Co. Ltd., emphasized the growing role of Indian ceramics in the global market, "India is one of the most dynamic ceramics markets in the world, and Indian Ceramics Asia is at the heart of this transformation. The collaboration between Messe Muenchen India and Unifair Exhibition Service has helped create a trade fair that connects Indian manufacturers with global technology leaders. As supply chains evolve and innovations emerge, this platform is essential for businesses to explore new opportunities and stay ahead in a competitive market."

Following the inauguration, dignitaries embarked on an exclusive VIP tour of the exhibition, exploring state-of-the-art ceramics machinery, advanced raw material solutions, and live technology showcases.

With knowledge-driven conferences, networking opportunities, and a strong focus on business matchmaking, Indian Ceramics Asia 2025 is set to be a power-packed three-day event, driving growth, collaboration, and transformation in the ceramics sector.

About Messe Muenchen India:

Founded in 2007 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Messe Munchen GmbH, Messe Muenchen India is one of the country's leading trade fair organizers. With a diverse portfolio of B2B trade shows spanning consumer goods, capital goods, emerging technologies, environmental solutions, energy sector it serves both the Indian industry and global markets. The company hosts powerful industry-leading events, including electronica India, productronica India, bauma CONEXPO India, IFAT India, analytica Lab India and more, fostering innovation, business growth, and strategic networking.

About Messe Munchen GmbH

Messe Munchen stands as one of the world's leading trade fair organizers, hosting over 50 flagship events annually across industries such as capital goods, consumer goods, and cutting-edge technologies. Each year, Messe Munchen attracts over 50,000 exhibitors and three million visitors to its events worldwide. With an expansive presence in China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Turkey, and a network of 70 representatives covering more than 100 countries, Messe Munchen is at the forefront of facilitating global business connections.

Unifair Exhibitions Service Co., Ltd.

Established in 1992, Unifair Exhibition Service Co., Ltd. is one the pioneer professional exhibition organizing service enterprises in China. Who has already organized and conducted over 40 world-class exhibitions in different industrial sectors. We have a very strong and innovative team of experienced professionals on exhibition management and organizing background as well as huge customer resources. Optimal marketing channels and complete service. UNIFAIR is the official organizer of Ceramics CHINA in Guangzhou which is the world's most influential and important ceramics exhibition offering customers and buyers extraordinary business opportunities.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635357/MM_ICA_2025_Inauguration.jpg

