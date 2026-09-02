Anime India Mumbai 2026 Draws Over 45,000 Fans, Marking a Landmark Celebration of Anime and Japanese Pop Culture

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Anime India Mumbai 2026, an initiative by AnimationXpress, concluded on 30 August at NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai, with a massive gathering of anime fans and a high-energy concert that brought the three-day celebration to a spectacular close. Drawing over 45,000 attendees, the event marked one of the biggest celebrations of anime and Japanese pop culture in the city, bringing together fans, creators, artists, performers, gamers, cosplayers and industry professionals under one roof.

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Held from 28 to 30 August, Anime India Mumbai 2026 transformed NESCO Exhibition Centre into a vibrant hub of anime fandom, offering audiences three days of immersive experiences spanning anime, manga, gaming, cosplay, Japanese music, voice acting, creator interactions, screenings, competitions and community-led activities.

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The Mumbai edition followed successful Anime India events in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, further strengthening the platform's presence across India and reflecting the growing scale and enthusiasm of the country's anime community.

Across the three days, fans were treated to an extensive line-up of programming designed to bring the world of anime closer to Indian audiences. The opening day featured the Otaku Quiz, The Last Verdict anime gameshow, voice-acting sessions featuring voices associated with popular anime including Spy x Family, Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer, Action Kamen, the Ramen Quiz Competition powered by Wok Tok, Gunpla: More Than Models, manga, manhwa and comic book launches, and a Closet Cosplay segment.

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Day two continued with an equally packed programme, including The Great BL Debate, meet-and-greets, gaming activities, the Sakamoto Days producer session, quiz competitions, creator sessions, XP-PEN and Wacom engagements, a Japanese song learning session, an ASCA meet-and-greet, the Naruto fan session with Date-san, a Zee trailer launch and gaming cosplay competition.

The third and final day saw the festival reach its peak, with fans participating in and witnessing some of the biggest community-driven activities of the event. The day's line-up included the Naruto Cosplay Competition, Anime Times Presents: Discover Japanese Animation, Naruto commentary sessions, the Gacha Realm session, anime screenings, prop-making and manga art competitions, comic-focused sessions, the Grand Cosplay Competition and Mage Masquerade, among several other activities.

The festival culminated on 30 August with a massive concert and a huge crowd of fans, turning the closing evening into a celebration of Japanese music and fandom. The concert featured performances by Luna, Mofomofomo, Yura Akari and ASCA, giving thousands of fans a memorable finale to three days of anime, music and community.

Speaking about the overwhelming response to Anime India Mumbai 2026,

Neha Mehta, Co-Founder, Anime India, said: "Anime India Mumbai 2026 has been an incredible celebration of the passion, creativity and community that make India's anime fandom truly special. What started as a vision to bring global anime closer to Indian fans has grown into a movement that connects fans, creators, artists and the industry under one roof. Seeing thousands of fans come together, celebrate the stories they love and create memories of their own has been deeply fulfilling. Mumbai has shown us that India isn't just an audience for anime anymore, it is becoming an important part of the global anime ecosystem. This is only the beginning, and we are excited to take Anime India to even greater heights."

Mishaal Wanvari, Co-Founder, Anime India, added: "Mumbai has once again shown us the extraordinary power of fandom. Anime India was created with a simple belief, that Indian fans deserve to experience the world of anime in a truly immersive way, while also giving Indian creators a platform to be seen and heard. This edition has taken that vision several steps forward. From legendary Japanese creators and artists to cosplayers, gamers, collectors and young creators, Anime India Mumbai 2026 brought the entire community together. We are incredibly grateful to every fan who made this experience possible. The energy we witnessed over these three days tells us one thing very clearly, the future of anime in India is bigger than ever."

The scale of the Mumbai edition comes at a time when anime fandom in India is evolving into a vibrant and participatory culture. From elaborate cosplay and fan competitions to manga, gaming, Japanese music and creator interactions, Anime India Mumbai 2026 showcased how fans are not simply consuming anime but actively shaping the culture around it.

For AnimationXpress, the success of Anime India Mumbai further strengthens its commitment to creating platforms that bring together the entertainment, animation, gaming and pop-culture communities while opening new avenues for creators, brands and industry stakeholders.

Following the success of its editions across Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, Anime India is now taking the celebration to its next destination. The next edition of Anime India will be held in Hyderabad on 14 and 15 November 2026, giving fans in the city an opportunity to experience the world of anime, Japanese pop culture and fandom up close.

With Mumbai concluding on a high note and more than 45,000 fans becoming part of the three-day celebration, Anime India continues its journey towards building a larger, more connected and more immersive anime community across India.

The anime journey continues -- Hyderabad is next.

About Anime India

Anime India is the country's leading pop-culture platform dedicated to bringing world-class Japanese entertainment, animation, and experiential events to the Indian subcontinent.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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