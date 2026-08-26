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New Delhi [India], August 26: The ongoing Kerala Cricket League has given its share of opportunities to emerging cricketers, but the presence of Anish Rajan in the Kochi Blue Tigers squad has added a different dimension to the tournament.

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A left-arm bowler and a Physical Disability Cricket World Cup champion, Anish has made his mark in differently-abled cricket before earning a place in the Kochi Blue Tigers squad for the third edition of the KCL. The franchise acquired him for ₹75,000 at the player auction in July. Anish's selection was backed by a record of performances rather than merely his personal circumstances. He has represented India in Physical Disability Cricket and captained the Kerala Differently Abled Cricket Team. Among his notable performances was a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the Physical Disability World Series, for which he was named Player of the Match.

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Born without the palm of his right hand, Anish has developed his own way of playing the game and has competed successfully at the international level in differently-abled cricket. His inclusion in a mainstream franchise T20 competition now gives him an opportunity to test himself in a different competitive environment.

For the Kochi Blue Tigers, his presence is also part of a wider approach to identifying players beyond the conventional domestic cricket pathway. The defending champions have combined established players with emerging talent in their squad for the ongoing season.

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"Anish's performances in differently-abled cricket were an important factor in our decision. We felt that he had the ability to contribute as a cricketer and deserved an opportunity to experience this level of competition. The KCL is a platform where players from different backgrounds can get an opportunity to compete and prove themselves," said Kochi Blue Tigers owner Adv. Subhash Manuel.

For Anish, the move into the KCL is a chance to adapt to a new level and format of competition.

"Playing in the KCL is a different experience from the cricket I have played so far. I am looking forward to being part of the Kochi Blue Tigers set-up, learning from the players and coaches and making the most of whatever opportunity I get," Anish said.

The transition will present its own challenges. Unlike disability cricket, where Anish has established himself through international competition, the KCL brings him into a dressing room and playing environment featuring several established domestic cricketers. His inclusion also underlines the expanding role of franchise cricket as a platform for players who may not have followed the traditional route into professional cricket. For the Kochi Blue Tigers, Anish represents an opportunity to assess a cricketer with an established record in a different segment of the game.

The third edition of the Kerala Cricket League is currently under way at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, with the Kochi Blue Tigers seeking to defend the title they won last season. Whether Anish gets an opportunity to take the field during the campaign remains to be seen. But his presence in the Kochi squad has already brought a player from the world of differently-abled cricket into the wider spotlight of Kerala's franchise cricket league.

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