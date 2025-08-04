Anjali Gold Partners with Blinkit to Enable Direct-to-Consumer Delivery of 100% Pure Mustard Oil

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 4: In a move that reflects its growing commitment to food purity and consumer trust, Anjali Gold, a trusted name in the edible oil industry, has officially partnered with Blinkit to make its 100% pure mustard oil accessible within minutes to households across major Indian cities.

At a time when concerns about food adulteration are growing, this partnership is a major step forward in empowering Indian families to access verified, cold-pressed mustard oil directly without middlemen, market dilution, or compromises. With Blinkit's hyperlocal 10-minute delivery model, Anjali Gold is not just selling mustard oil -- it is bringing purity to your doorstep.

Advertisement

"Mustard oil is not a luxury. It's a daily essential that should be 100% pure, safe, and affordable" said Aaryan Saxena, CEO of Anjali Gold. "Partnering with Blinkit allows us to fulfill our promise of direct-to-consumer (D2C) purity -- something we've believed in from day one."

The initiative comes at a time when Anjali Gold has been actively raising awareness around food adulteration, especially in edible oils. With certifications from FSSAI and a purity report published by IJSDR declaring it among the purest mustard oils in India, the brand has consistently stood by its mission to remove the gap between producers and the people.

Advertisement

Now available on Blinkit in select cities, Anjali Gold can be ordered with instant checkout, cash on delivery, and doorstep delivery in under 10 minutes -- just like ordering your daily essentials.

For more, visit www.anjaligoldagro.com

For instant delivery, search "Anjali Gold Mustard Oil" on Blinkit.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)