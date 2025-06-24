Anjali Gold Unveils New Bottle Design - A Bold Step in the Fight Against Adulteration

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: Anjali Gold, India's leading name in truly pure mustard oil, has officially unveiled its new bottle design, marking a powerful continuation of its mission to bring honesty, purity, and transparency to Indian kitchens.

Since inception, Anjali Gold has stood apart from the crowd by being the first and only mustard oil brand to boldly write "100% Pure" on the front of its label -- not hidden in fine print, but proudly displayed in bold. With its redesigned bottle, that commitment is now even stronger and clearer.

"Our goal was never just to sell mustard oil -- it has always been to fight food adulteration," said Aaryan Saxena, Co-founder of Anjali Gold.

Key Highlights of the Redesigned Bottle:

* Bolder '100% Pure' Labeling: Reinforcing Anjali Gold's stand against hidden blends and dishonest marketing.

* QR Code with Lab Report Access: Every bottle now features a scannable code linking to third-party purity certification results, giving customers instant proof of quality.

* Improved Structure: A more ergonomic grip and refined shape that reflects both trust and tradition.

As heart disease and health issues linked to adulterated oils rise, Anjali Gold continues to remind India that true purity is not just a claim -- it's a commitment backed by evidence.

About Anjali Gold

Anjali Gold is India's first mustard oil brand to boldly label itself as 100% pure -- a promise it has stood by since day one. Cold-pressed, double-filtered, and lab-certified, the oil is trusted by families across the country for its authenticity and integrity.

For media inquiries, partnerships, or sample requests:

+91 77779 51947

farmer@anjaligoldagro.com

www.anjaligoldagro.com

