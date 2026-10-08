Anjali Gold was recognised at the 45th IBA Dubai as the brand continues its long running conversation around food purity and adulteration.

Dubai, UAE, October 2026: A journey that began with a simple concern about the purity of everyday food has now found recognition on an international stage. Aaryan Saxena, CEO and Co-Founder of Anjali Gold, was honoured at the 45th edition of the Inspiring Business Awards in Dubai, held at Taj Business Bay.

The recognition comes at a significant time for Anjali Gold, which is expanding beyond its identity as a mustard oil brand to establish itself as a purity-first Indian food company built around one larger purpose: the fight against food adulteration.

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Aaryan has been closely involved in taking forward the vision originally started by his mother and Anjali Gold Founder and Brand Ambassador Anjali Saxena.

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The story began in 2015 when Anjali started questioning the purity of everyday food being consumed by her own family. She decided to begin with the first thing that goes into the kadai, the cooking oil. What initially started for her own home gradually became a larger idea, and Anjali Gold was formally launched in 2018.

The same year also marked the beginning of the brand’s Fight Against Adulteration, at a time when conversations around food adulteration had far less mainstream consumer attention than they have today.

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Over the years, Aaryan has worked on taking that original thought beyond the product itself, through consumer awareness campaigns, digital initiatives, quick commerce, sports associations and direct public engagement.

Speaking after receiving the recognition, Aaryan said that the award was meaningful because it represented a journey that was never intended to be only about building another consumer brand.

He said that Anjali Gold started with a very personal concern inside one family and has gradually grown into a larger responsibility. For him, the real achievement will be when consumers begin asking more questions about the food they purchase and brands become more accountable for the promises they make.

The evening also featured Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, making the occasion particularly relevant to the conversation Anjali Gold has been championing.

Earlier this year, Parineeti’s husband and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha raised the issue of rising food adulteration in Parliament, drawing attention to adulteration across everyday categories including milk, spices, edible oils and packaged foods, and calling for stronger testing, enforcement and consumer protection.

For a brand that has been speaking about the same issue since 2018, the coincidence made the evening more meaningful without taking away from the larger purpose of the recognition.

The company has since taken its awareness effort directly to consumers through initiatives such as the 365 Days Fight Against Adulteration Challenge and AG Fighter, its mobile consumer-awareness initiative that engages people on adulteration across everyday food categories.

The campaign has reached more than 145 million people digitally, alongside extensive on-ground consumer interactions.

Anjali Gold has also extended its visibility through associations with sporting platforms including the Pro Wrestling League through EaseMyTrip Delhi Dangal Warriors , World Tennis League, World Padel League, World Badminton League and Stars Golf League, using these platforms to take its purity-led message to newer audiences.

The brand is currently available across India and on Blinkit, while continuing to expand its retail, quick-commerce and international presence.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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