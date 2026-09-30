Anjani Kumar Pandey’s New Book Awadh: Soil, Memory, People Preserves the Stories, Traditions and Soul of a Changing India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: Author and corporate leader Anjani Kumar Pandey presents his fourth book, Awadh: Soil, Memory, People — Essays on Land, Family, and Vanishing Traditions, a reflective collection that journeys through the villages, families, customs and everyday experiences that shaped a generation. Published by Evincepub Publishing, the book was released in September 2026. 9789373356082-Awadh Soil Memory…

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At a time when rapid urbanisation, technology and changing lifestyles are transforming the way people live and connect with their roots, Awadh: Soil, Memory, People turns its attention to a world that is gradually disappearing. Through personal memories and observations, Pandey revisits village life, relationships, family values, celebrations, food, education, farming, folk traditions and the people whose seemingly ordinary lives formed the cultural fabric of Awadh.

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The book is not merely an exercise in nostalgia. At its heart lies a larger question: as society moves forward, what happens to the memories, traditions and human connections left behind? In the foreword, Pandey reflects on the widening generational divide and the dramatic social changes that followed the 1990s. He describes the book as an attempt to take today's generation back to an earlier era and preserve something of its culture for the future. 9789373356082-Awadh Soil Memory… 9789373356082-Awadh Soil Memory…

Across 32 chapters, Pandey moves through subjects both intimate and cultural—from his village and ancestors to his father, childhood schooling, cattle and village elders, folk songs, festivals, family bonds, village feasts, Diwali, winter sweet potatoes, Khichdi Day, journeys between Allahabad and Pratapgarh, and memories associated with tamarind and peepal trees. Together, these essays create a deeply personal portrait of a region through the people, places and traditions that gave it meaning. 9789373356082-Awadh Soil Memory…

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One of the book's recurring concerns is the idea of belonging. Pandey writes of a village where people from different occupations, communities and backgrounds shared one another's joys and sorrows and depended upon each other. Such recollections allow the book to document not only what rural life looked like, but also the relationships and collective spirit through which it was experienced. 9789373356082-Awadh Soil Memory…

The author also reflects on how easily people can lose touch with their ancestry in the rush of contemporary life. For Pandey, remembering one's forebears and the soil from which one comes is an acknowledgement of the generations whose lives made the present possible. 9789373356082-Awadh Soil Memory…

About the Author

Born in Pratapgarh and raised in Prayagraj (erstwhile Allahabad), Anjani Kumar Pandey's academic and intellectual journey spans Allahabad University, NALSAR Hyderabad and IIM Lucknow.

In 2010, he cleared the Union Public Service Commission examination and joined the Indian Revenue Service, serving with the Government of India for more than a decade. He subsequently moved beyond government service to pursue opportunities in the corporate world and currently serves as a C-Suite executive with a leading corporate major.

Alongside his professional career, Pandey has maintained a sustained engagement with literature, creative thought, nature and environmental concerns. A voracious reader and disciplined writer, his work has appeared in newspapers, magazines and online platforms, while his social-media writing has also developed a substantial readership.

Pandey is best known for his bestselling book Allahabad Blues. Awadh: Soil, Memory, People marks his fourth book and continues his engagement with memory, place, people and the cultural landscapes that shape individual identity.

Availability

Awadh: Soil, Memory, People is available worldwide through Amazon. In India, readers can purchase the book through Amazon, Flipkart, Kindle and the Evincepub website. The first edition carries ISBN 978-93-7335-608-2 and is published by Evincepub Publishing. 9789373356082-Awadh Soil Memory… 9789373356082-Awadh Soil Memory…

With Awadh: Soil, Memory, People, Anjani Kumar Pandey offers readers more than memories of a particular place. The book becomes an invitation to look back at one's own family, village, childhood and inherited traditions—and to consider what deserves to be remembered before the pace of change carries it beyond reach.

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