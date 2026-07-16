Ankura Hospitals Expands to Central India with Launch of 120-Bed Super Speciality Hospital in Indore

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16: Ankura Hospitals for Women & Children, one of India's leading healthcare networks dedicated exclusively to women and children, today inaugurated its state-of-the-art 120-bed super speciality hospital in Vijay Nagar, Indore. Shri Pushyamitra Bhargav - Hon'ble Mayor, Indore was present during the launch of new hospital.

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The launch marks Ankura Hospitals' strategic entry into Madhya Pradesh, further strengthening its presence across Western and Central India. With a growing network of more than 17 centers across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and now Madhya Pradesh as 18th centers, the group continues to expand access to specialised healthcare for women, newborns and children. Ankura Hospitals currently operates over 1,500 beds supported by advanced clinical infrastructure and multidisciplinary teams of specialists.

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The newly inaugurated Indore hospital has been established to address the growing demand for specialised maternal and child healthcare in the region. While Indore has emerged as an important healthcare destination, many families still travel outside the state for the management of high-risk pregnancies, premature newborns, congenital disorders and complex paediatric conditions. The new facility aims to bridge this gap by providing comprehensive tertiary care closer to home.

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The hospital offers specialised services in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, High-Risk Pregnancy Management, Neonatology, Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Paediatrics, Paediatric Surgery, Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), Foetal Medicine, Fertility & IVF, Gynaecological Care and 24x7 emergency services. Equipped with advanced labour and delivery suites, modular operation theatres, modern diagnostic facilities and critical care units, the hospital is designed to deliver comprehensive care for women and children under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Krishna Prasad Rao Vunnam, Founder, Ankura Hospitals for Women & Children, said, "The inauguration of our Indore hospital is an important milestone in Ankura's growth journey. As one of India's fastest-growing women and child healthcare networks with more than 14 hospitals, our vision is to make specialised healthcare accessible to every mother and every child. Indore is an important healthcare hub for Central India, and this expansion reflects our long-term commitment to bringing world-class maternity, neonatal and paediatric care closer to families. Through advanced technology, experienced specialists and evidence-based clinical practices, we aim to provide the highest standards of care while reducing the need for patients to travel to larger metropolitan cities for specialised treatment."

The hospital brings together a multidisciplinary team of obstetricians, gynaecologists, neonatologists, paediatricians, paediatric surgeons, foetal medicine specialists, anaesthesiologists and critical care experts, supported by highly trained nurses, respiratory therapists and neonatal care professionals to provide comprehensive treatment for mothers and children.

The Indore facility is expected to cater not only to residents of the city but also to patients from Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar, Ratlam, Mhow, Khandwa, Khargone, Neemuch, Mandsaur and other districts across Madhya Pradesh, improving access to specialised healthcare across Central India. Ankura Hospitals' commitment to clinical excellence, innovation and patient-centric healthcare.

With the launch of its Indore hospital, Ankura Hospitals continues its expansion across India while reinforcing its mission of delivering specialised, accessible and high-quality healthcare for women, newborns and children, contributing to stronger maternal and child health outcomes across the country.

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