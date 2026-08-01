Anlon Healthcare Achieves Triple-Digit Growth in Q1 FY27, Strengthens Integrated Pharma Platform

VMPL

Advertisement

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], August 1: Anlon Healthcare Limited, one of India's leading manufacturers of high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for Q1 FY27, delivering strong growth across revenue and profitability while advancing its transformation into an integrated pharmaceutical company.

Advertisement

The Company reported Total Income of ₹87.62 crore, registering 163.02% year-on-year growth, while EBITDA increased 150.14% to ₹15.65 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 133.13% to ₹8.28 crore. The performance was supported by robust demand across its API portfolio, operational efficiencies and the contribution from strategic acquisitions. During the quarter, Anlon strengthened its integrated pharmaceutical platform through the acquisition of a 63.98% stake in Remember India Health Links Pvt. Ltd., marking its strategic entry into the Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF) segment and expanding its presence across B2B APIs, domestic retail and hospital markets.

Advertisement

Industry Outlook

India's pharmaceutical industry, valued at US$42.9 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$79.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%, driven by rising healthcare demand, increasing exports, global supply chain diversification and growing opportunities across APIs, CDMO and Finished Dosage Formulations. Anlon's expanding integrated pharmaceutical platform positions the Company to capitalize on these long-term structural industry trends.

Advertisement

Source: Grandview Research

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Punitkumar Rasadia, Chairman & Managing Director, Anlon Healthcare Limited, said, "Our strong start to FY27 reflects the resilience of our business model, disciplined execution and the successful integration of our strategic acquisitions. Our entry into the Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF) segment through Remember India Health Links marks another important milestone in building an integrated pharmaceutical platform. Together with Apiqo Organics and Bizotic Lifescience, these strategic acquisitions have strengthened our manufacturing capabilities, broadened our product portfolio and enhanced our presence across the pharmaceutical value chain.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our presence in regulated markets, scaling our CDMO business and leveraging our integrated platform to drive sustainable growth. Backed by our enhanced capabilities and diversified portfolio, we remain confident of achieving our long-term guidance of approximately 30% revenue CAGR over the next three years, while maintaining EBITDA margins in the range of 25%-30%."

Growth Outlook:

Looking ahead, the Company remains focused on expanding its presence in regulated markets, strengthening its CDMO business, enhancing operational efficiencies and leveraging its integrated pharmaceutical platform to drive sustainable long-term growth. Backed by diversified manufacturing capabilities, a growing product portfolio and strategic acquisitions, Anlon Healthcare remains confident of executing its long-term strategy while maintaining financial discipline and creating sustainable value for stakeholders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)