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Home / Business / ANMI has played key role in supporting India's capital market reforms over three decades: NSE CEO

ANMI has played key role in supporting India's capital market reforms over three decades: NSE CEO

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ANI
Updated At : 11:38 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Association of NSE Members of India (ANMI) has played a key role in supporting the evolution of India's capital markets by acting as a bridge between trading members and the exchange through major market reforms, National Stock Exchange (NSE) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashishkumar Chauhan said on Thursday.

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Addressing the 31st Foundation Day celebrations of ANMI, Chauhan said the association has contributed to the development of India's market ecosystem by helping members adapt to regulatory and technological changes over the past three decades.

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"Thirty-one years is not merely a milestone. It is a testament to institutional continuity in a sector that has changed beyond recognition," Chauhan said.

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Recalling the early years of the National Stock Exchange, he said ANMI worked closely with the exchange when India transitioned to screen-based trading, helping brokers adapt to technology-driven market systems and new market infrastructure.

According to Chauhan, the association has since evolved into a consistent platform for engagement between trading members and the exchange on issues including margin frameworks, risk management systems and trading policies. He said ANMI also played an important role in facilitating communication and supporting market participants during key reforms, including the pledge-repledge mechanism and the transition from the T+2 to the T+1 settlement cycle.

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"ANMI has represented member perspective in a structured manner, helping align policy intent with operational realities," he said.

Addressing the gathering, ANMI National President Kamlesh Shroff said India's capital markets have undergone significant transformation over the past three decades, ranging from physical share certificates to dematerialised holdings, technology-driven trading, shorter settlement cycles and digital payment systems. He said the association remains committed to working with regulators and other stakeholders as technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, tokenisation and cybersecurity shape the next phase of market development.

Addressing the event, SEBI Executive Director G. Ram Mohan Rao said India's securities market has crossed 13 crore unique investors, but noted that there remains significant scope to deepen investor participation. He said brokers will continue to play an important role in investor education, trust and market integrity as financial markets become increasingly technology-driven.

Looking ahead, Rao said India's capital markets will play a larger role in financing entrepreneurship, infrastructure, innovation and economic growth, adding that industry associations such as ANMI will continue to contribute towards building markets that are efficient, resilient, transparent and trusted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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