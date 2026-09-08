Anmol Industries launches Anmol Marie Plus campaign across five different themes from everyday life

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 8: Anmol Industries has launched a new campaign for Anmol Marie Plus, its light and crispy biscuit with a distinct flavour. The campaign features five different concepts set across very different situations and characters. The campaign moves from soldiers at the border and a cricket ground to a neighbourhood shop, a family at home and a group of friends enjoying a casual moment together.

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From cricket and soldiers on duty to family, children and friendship, the campaign brings the biscuit into familiar moments

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Each film has a different setting and storyline, with Anmol Marie Plus naturally becoming part of the situation. Rather than following one common narrative, the campaign uses five separate concepts to show how the biscuit fits into different moments and with different kinds of people.

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One of the films is set at a border post, where two soldiers share a moment over Anmol Marie Plus while on duty. Another takes the brand to a cricket stadium, where the excitement of the game becomes the backdrop for the story.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TGqiaBms_Y

A third concept is set at a neighbourhood shop, where a young girl gets involved in a light-hearted exchange with the shopkeeper. The campaign also moves into a family home, capturing a relaxed tea-time moment shared by family members.

The fifth film takes place around a local tea stall, where a group of friends come together over tea and Anmol Marie Plus. The different settings give each concept its own character while keeping the product at the centre of the stories.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Aman Choudhary, Executive Director – Marketing & Innovation, Anmol Industries said, “With Anmol Marie Plus, we wanted to tell stories that feel different from each other but still have something familiar in them. That is why we chose five very different situations from soldiers on duty and cricket to family, children and friends. The idea has been to show the product in moments that people can recognise and enjoy in their own way.”

Mr. Abhishek Kumar, Marketing Head, Anmol Industries added, “Our campaign with five different concepts has allowed us to present Anmol Marie Plus through different situations that are familiar to consumers. From a cricket match and a moment at home to children, friends and people serving the country, each story has a different setting but keeps the product at the centre. We wanted the campaign to feel varied while remaining simple and easy to connect with.”

With the new campaign, Anmol Industries continues to build communication around Anmol Marie Plus through simple situations and varied storytelling. The five concepts bring together different age groups, relationships and settings while giving the brand a consistent presence across the campaign.

Website: www.anmolindustries.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TGqiaBms_Y

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