VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 13: As India's ghee segment witnesses sustained growth amid rising consumer awareness around purity and nutrition, Annapurna Group, one of India's most trusted FMCG names with a legacy spanning over seven decades, continues to strengthen its leadership through innovation, traceability, and product integrity.

Advertisement

The company's flagship offering, Annapurna Cow Ghee, has positioned the brand at the forefront of the evolving dairy landscape, combining traditional authenticity, nutritional value, and consumer accessibility. While Annapurna Cow Ghee, or as it's fondly known, 'Super Ghee,' reflects purity and premium quality, it remains reasonably priced to ensure that every consumer can experience the purity of real ghee.

Advertisement

India's Ghee Market: Expanding with High Entry Barriers

India's ghee market, valued at ₹3.48 trillion and growing at a steady CAGR of 8.4%, reflects the nation's renewed appreciation for traditional fats and mindful eating. Recognizing this upward trend, Annapurna Group is strategically focused on expanding its market share and strengthening its leadership in the category.

Advertisement

With over seven decades of expertise in crafting pure, high-quality ghee, Annapurna holds a distinct advantage, its extensive distribution network across the country enables it to reach consumers in every corner of India. From sourcing the finest ingredients to implementing rigorous R&D across multiple facilities, the brand remains committed to delivering the true taste of authentic ghee.

With the growing demand, Annapurna Group is not just keeping pace, it is shaping the future of the ghee market, setting new benchmarks in a category defined by trust and taste.

Superfood Qualities of Ghee

For Annapurna, ghee has always been more than an ingredient, it's a superfood deeply rooted in India's culinary and cultural identity. For over 70 years, the company has been pioneering the art of making pure, wholesome ghee for every taste and lifestyle. Whether it's for daily cooking, festive sweets, or health-conscious diets, Annapurna offers ghee variants to match evolving dietary preferences.

"Our ghee is crafted to deliver not just purity, but nourishment that aligns with modern wellness," said Mr. Subir Ghosh, Managing Director, Annapurna Group. He added that the brand's 'Super Ghee' philosophy comes from its commitment to purity right at the source, ensuring that quality and care begin long before the product reaches the consumer.

Super Cows Se Bana Super Ghee

To create the best ghee, Annapurna believes one must begin with the best milk fats. At the heart of Annapurna's purity-first philosophy lie its flagship offering, Annapurna Super Ghee. Made from the milk fats of what the brand proudly calls Super Cows; cows that are well-fed, well-nourished, and cared for with utmost attention, this ghee naturally carries enhanced nutritional value, rich aroma, and a golden hue that defines true authenticity.

For Annapurna, purity begins at the source. From choosing the finest ingredients and ensuring ethical procurement to following traditional clarification methods, every step is designed to preserve the danedar texture, distinct aroma, and authentic taste. Crafted with such precision, it's truly made in a super way, hence the name, Super Ghee.

As a strategic move to strengthen its presence and connect with younger audiences, Annapurna Group collaborated with actor Shehnaaz Gill, a face known for her warmth, relatability, and mass appeal. A true ghee lover, Shehnaaz includes ghee in her everyday fitness and lifestyle routine and finds Annapurna Cow Ghee as pure and flavourful as the one her dadima used to make. Her genuine connection with the brand beautifully reflects Annapurna's belief that true nutrition and taste begin with purity at the source.

Expanding Horizons, Strengthening Legacy

With India's ghee market projected to surpass ₹55,000 crore by 2027, driven by rising health consciousness and a renewed appreciation for traditional nutrition, Annapurna Group is strategically broadening its horizon to meet evolving consumer demand. Once seen as a simple cooking fat, ghee today has reclaimed its place as an ancient superfood, celebrated for its multiple uses in skin, hair, and overall wellness, apart from being a staple in Indian kitchens. Its versatility and holistic benefits have made it an integral part of modern mindful living.

Recognising this growing demand and evolving lifestyle connection, Annapurna Group is now translating consumer insights into expansion opportunities. Building on its stronghold in the Northeastern markets, the brand is expanding across North India, with plans to establish a robust presence in the Southern markets and ultimately achieve PAN-India reach. This growth is driven by a focused approach to premiumisation, traceability, and distribution excellence, spanning from modern trade shelves to leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Blinkit.

For over seven decades, Annapurna's philosophy has remained unchanged:

"Purity is not a privilege; it's every consumer's right," says Mr. Ghosh.

As the brand continues its evolution from a regional household name to a nationally recognized FMCG brand, it remains guided by the principles of sustainability, purity, and trust, making a purposeful difference in India's fast-growing, ghee market.

About Annapurna Group

Established in 1952 and headquartered in Assam, Annapurna Group is a diversified FMCG enterprise with a presence across dairy, edible oils, condiments, and beverages. Guided by its philosophy, "Your Right to Purity," the Group combines traditional values with modern manufacturing excellence to deliver safe, nutritious, and high-quality products to millions of Indian households.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)