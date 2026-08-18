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Home / Business / Annapurna Muhim Continues Relief Efforts for Flood-Affected Families Across Assam

Annapurna Muhim Continues Relief Efforts for Flood-Affected Families Across Assam

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ANI
Updated At : 05:33 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Assam [India], August 18: Relief and humanitarian assistance for flood-affected families across Assam continues under the "Annapurna Muhim", an initiative being carried out by disciples of Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj under the guidance of Satlok Ashram. Since July 24, 2026, volunteers associated with the initiative have been conducting sustained relief and service activities across flood-affected communities in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts. The effort has reached areas including Bihubar, Santak, Nazira, Nepali Khuti, Bamonpukhuri, Lakwa, Sonari and Tiyok, among several other villages. So far, the relief initiative has provided assistance to more than 10,000 people across over 2,000 families, with volunteers continuing to reach additional communities where support is urgently required.

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Food, Drinking Water and Essential Supplies Delivered to Families

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For families affected by the floods, access to food, clean drinking water and basic household necessities has become an immediate concern. In many homes, floodwaters have damaged or submerged belongings and left cooking facilities unusable. Under the Annapurna Muhim, volunteers are therefore delivering freshly prepared meals and safe drinking water directly to affected communities and families. Essential relief materials are also being provided according to the needs of individual households.

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The assistance includes gas cylinders, mattresses, bedsheets, mosquito nets, glasses, bowls, ladles, plates, cooking pans, cooking pots and other essential household items. Medical kits containing necessary medicines are also being distributed to families requiring basic healthcare support in the aftermath of the floods.

Volunteers Also Help Clean Flood-Damaged Homes

The relief effort extends beyond the distribution of food and materials. As floodwaters recede, many homes have been left filled with mud, sludge and accumulated dirt, making them difficult or unsafe for families to return to. Recognising this challenge, volunteers are also actively participating in cleaning flood-affected homes. They are helping families remove mud and debris, clean household spaces and restore homes to a condition where residents can begin returning to normal life.

Relief Efforts Continue Across Assam

The Annapurna Muhim is being carried out as a continuous relief and community-service effort, with volunteers working to identify affected families and deliver assistance directly to those in need.

At a time when thousands of families are dealing with the aftermath of severe flooding, the initiative is focused not only on providing immediate necessities such as food and drinking water, but also on helping affected households recover from the disruption caused by the floods.

Through sustained food distribution, essential supplies, medical assistance, drinking water and hands-on support in cleaning damaged homes, the Annapurna Muhim continues to provide practical humanitarian assistance to flood-affected communities across Assam.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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